Leeds United should make Derby County utility man Jason Knight their first summer signing.

The last time Leeds were in the Championship, they entrusted Stuart Dallas to be the player who could fill multiple holes in their first-team, with the Northern Irishman playing as a winger, full-back, and in central-midfield as well.

Dallas is now 32 and hasn't played in over a year following a leg break suffered against Manchester City last April. Prior to that, Dallas had been well known for his energy and consistency.

Jason Knight is a player very much in that mould, bringing tireless work and possessing a good engine to be a nuisance to any opponent.

Ipswich Town are keen on signing the Derby man despite interest from Bristol City, Football League World sources have exclusively revealed.

The Telegraph's John Percy has also outlined that the Robins have made two offers for Knight, both of which have been rejected.

The latest bid was believed to be around £1.5m, which was described as ‘getting closer’ to Derby’s valuation. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Bristol City return with another offer for the player.

Interest from the second tier is growing, with Stoke City the latest team to join the race for Knight, according to the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the Rams over the past few years, but their failure to win promotion last season has cast doubt over his future at Pride Park.

The Midlands outfit made the decision to trigger an extension in Knight’s contract earlier this year, which means he is also entering the final 12 months of his deal with Derby, and they will be set to lose him for nothing if they don't cash-in this summer.

Should Leeds join the race for Derby's Jason Knight?

Given the price being spoken about, and the fact Knight has a year left on his deal at Pride Park, this could be a steal for anyone in the second tier.

His versatility means he can play a number of roles in midfield: central-midfield, attacking-midfield, as a winger, or as a wing-back. This is something Leeds have desperately missed in the absence of Dallas, and Knight's ability to plug multiple gaps could be very useful.

Dallas is unlikely to ever be the same player again for Leeds, and Knight could be the long-term solution. He also has plenty of experience despite his tender age, having played 112 games in the Championship and 38 in League One already.

At 22, he still has the propensity to improve further, and his ceiling is well above League One level, which makes him not only a cost-effective move, but also a potentially profitable one down the line, too.

This could be a move which works for both Leeds and the Irish international, with Leeds adding in a talented young player who needs to be testing himself at a higher level, whilst providing Leeds with another midfield option who has the energy and fitness record needed for a full season.

Obviously, competition is fierce, but this would be a top signing for the Whites if they attempt to get involved with it, and they should surely be able to offer more than their competition in terms of wages, too.