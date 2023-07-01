The supporters of Leeds United will know this could be a hectic summer of incomings and outgoings as the club settle to life back in the Championship.

The club are believed to be closing in on the appointment of Daniel Farke as their new manager and the German is likely going to walk into a club with several of it’s key players wanting to leave.

One player who could be on his way out is goalkeeper Illan Meslier as the 23-year-old has recently made it clear he would like to leave the club this summer.

Therefore, Leeds may need to enter the market for a new goalkeeper this summer and who better than QPR’s number one Seny Dieng.

What is Seny Dieng’s situation at QPR?

The 28-year-old joined the R’s in 2016, and after a number of loan spells, he established himself as the club’s number one.

Since becoming the club’s main goalkeeper, Dieng has appeared 121 times for the club, keeping 30 clean sheets and surprisingly having one goal to his name, which came in the game against Sunderland last season.

The Senegalese international may have now played his last game for the Rs, as he’s entered the final 12 months of his contract and is reportedly attracting strong interest.

Dieng has been linked with a move to French side Reims in the past, but has now emerged that Middlesbrough and Hull City have made offers for the goalkeeper.

Due to his contract, QPR may be forced to sell their number one this summer and that is therefore, another reason why Leeds should join the race for the 28-year-old.

Why should Leeds United sign Seny Dieng?

As mentioned, Meslier may be someone who leaves Leeds this summer, but whether he stays or not, the club should really be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

It is an area of the pitch that has been a worry for the club for some time, and with Meslier undecided on his future, if Farke is to be the new manager, he should make this area a priority.

At this stage of the summer transfer window, it is unclear what budget for transfers is going to be available for the new manager, but with Dieng’s contract situation, he surely is a viable target for the club.

Dieng has been a top performer at QPR for a number of seasons, and even when the team wasn’t doing as well, Dieng still managed to keep his performances at a top level.

QPR’s downfall means several of their key players will likely leave, and it seems like the right time for Dieng to try a new challenge.

The 28-year-old has kept 29 clean sheets in the last three seasons in the Championship, but it is his overall style as a goalkeeper that makes him a good buy for Leeds.

Dieng is a very composed goalkeeper on and off the ball, and with Farke potentially being the new Leeds boss, the Senegalese international could fit right into his style.

The QPR man averaged 26.6 passes per game last season, which is higher than what Meslier did last season, as he managed 24.8. Out of them passes, Dieng managed a 62.3% accuracy, while Meslier only got 56.2%.

So, with the way Leeds like to play and may look to play under Farke, if the club are going to pursue a new goalkeeper this summer, then Dieng should be their target, as he’s available and is full of Championship experience that could make him excel at Elland Road.