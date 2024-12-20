Leeds United's start to the season has been exemplary, with the Whites sitting on 42 points after the opening 21 games of the season.

While there have been occasional setbacks this season, not having to chase the record-breaking duo of Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be a welcome relief. Currently, the Whites find themselves just three points behind top spot, a far more favourable position compared to the same stage last season.

With an important festive period upcoming, they have a host of fixtures against mid-table opposition which they will be keen to capitalise on and extend their advantage over third-placed Burnley.

Following that, the transfer window will arrive and, although Farke has hinted at a quiet January, Leeds would still best be placed if they were to add to their squad.

While the most likely addition would come in attacking midfield to support Brenden Aaronson, you feel a new face up front could also be beneficial.

So far this season, Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe have shared the duties, while Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt have made infrequent appearances off the bench. However, with the potential departures of Bamford and Gelhardt in January, Farke may need to reinforce the forward position ahead of a 2025 promotion tilt.

Leeds should join Mathias Kvistgaarden chase

While Leeds' 37 goals this season suggests they have had little struggle finding the back of the net, in crucial matches having a natural goalscorer could be the difference maker.

Last season we saw Piroe's struggles in the play-off final against Southampton, and with just seven goals to his name so far this term, he has yet to prove himself as a consistent goalscorer to take them to the Premier League. This, combined with Joseph's young age, should see Farke look elsewhere and joining the race for Brøndby IF's Mathias Kvistgaarden would be a smart move.

The 22-year-old has been at the Danish club since 2015 and has steadily built his goalscoring over his years in the first-team. This season, he has impressively netted 14 in 22 appearances, and with the Superligaen now entering its winter break, January presents a prime opportunity to secure the Brøndby No.36.

Mathias Kvistgaarden 2024-25 Season (League Only - FotMob) Appearances 15 Expected Goals 8.00 Actual Goals 10 Assists 4 Successful Dribbles 13 Dribble Success Rate 61.9%

If they were to pursue a deal, they would have to face off against Scottish giants, Celtic, who, according to Football Insider, have set their sights on the striker.

While this could cause issues for Leeds, the Hoops recently splashed £9.5 million on former Norwich City attacker Adam Idah. Whether this would exclude them from the race remains unclear, but it certainly makes a deal seem less plausible.

For this reason, Farke's side should go all out for Kvistgaarden and utilise some of the money they received for Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the summer.

Mathias Kvistgaarden is chasing a big move

Now approaching his tenth year at Brøndby, the 22-year-old appears to have outgrown the Danish side, and a new challenge could be exactly what he needs to continue his development.

The striker seems to be of this opinion as well, speaking of his desire to secure a move abroad: "It would be great if a lot of things came from outside. You dream of leaving at some point. There are still games left, and if that were to happen, then you know that you are standing, and suddenly you have the last few games in the Brondby shirt this time around."

A move to Elland Road would represent a big step in his career and, if signed, he could play a big part in the Whites' future.

Looking past his goal figures, he is certainly a player who catches the eye with his close-quarter dribbling and brilliant first touch, a huge part of his game (See Below). In addition, he has a brilliant vision for a pass and could play off the left or right-wing if injuries should occur.

While a contract running till 2027 will see his parent club demand a substantial fee, Leeds should be willing to pay it and securing the 22-year-old's services would be a real statement of intent.