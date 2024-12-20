Leeds United are fortunate to have both Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe on their books, as each offers something different up front for Daniel Farke, but a new striker could be on the agenda in the January window.

Of course, between them, they may provide enough for Leeds' promotion push this term.

But with Football Insider claiming that Patrick Bamford is planning to depart Elland Road next summer after growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time under Farke, they may need another option in attack sooner rather than later.

Joseph excels in hold-up and link-up play, running the channels, and pinning defenders, making him a valuable asset in a multitude of different match scenarios and game contexts against various opposition.

Piroe, meanwhile, is the superior finisher, but lacks the athleticism, work rate, and intensity out of possession that can make him a hindrance in some games.

A blend of Joseph’s physical presence and ability to connect play with Piroe’s clinical finishing would be the ideal striker for Farke’s system, offering the complete package Leeds need.

In both the short-term of January, and the long-term of next summer onwards, it is something the Whites must be considering.

Daniel Farke and Leeds United's potential striker problem and solution

If Bamford is moved on sooner rather than later, then the Whites need contingency plans for another striker, and one that can combine the best attributes of Piroe and Joseph, ideally.

Therefore, they will be casting eyes over the business other clubs do next month, with the potential for dominoes to fall that directly impact player availability in the Premier League.

If clubs are underutilising a player or they have become out of favour due to an addition made in the window, then Leeds must be on high-alert to move quickly.

With that said, fringe and rotation players could see their place fall in the pecking order next month, and Fulham are one interesting case where such a situation may arise.

They have Rodrigo Muniz and Raul Jimenez as their main centre-forward options, but a loan move for Brighton's Evan Ferguson has also been mooted recently, which could change the availability of one or both forwards if such a deal is struck.

There are no guarantees that Fulham will land him, as he has also attracted reported interest from the likes of Leicester City and Burnley, while TBR Football credit West Ham United with an interest as well.

Those clubs could open up opportunities for a player to depart should they land his services, but Fulham are perhaps one club for many Championship clubs to be keeping tabs on.

Leeds should also be in the queue in that scenario, with Rodrigo Muniz potentially becoming available if Ferguson arrives at Craven Cottage.

He burst onto the scene last season after an indifferent couple of years in England, but has perhaps hit a slight bump in the road over the last six months after struggling to play, or indeed score, on a consistent basis.

Muniz's potential is way above the Championship, but Leeds could help unlock it in a six-month stint with an ambitious loan move something worth considering and putting to the Cottagers.

Evan Ferguson could allow Rodrigo Muniz to leave Fulham on loan

Muniz had a failed loan to Boro not long ago but has developed rapidly of late.

The 23-year-old returned to Fulham and bagged ten goals in 33 games last term, with nine of those coming during the final 15 matchdays of the season, as per Transfermarkt.

He is not the same player that struggled under Michael Carrick, but he has also struggled to hit those heights this season. He notched recently with a goal at Anfield against Liverpool, but that was just his third goal contribution in 16 games, including just five starts in all competitions to date.

Playing consistently not only hones technical ability and takes them closer to their ceiling and potential as a player, but also nurtures match sharpness, tactical awareness, and decision-making in the final third.

Muniz may be lacking the regular football needed to develop quicker, and Fulham and Marco Silva clearly have less patience this season to unlock more of his untapped potential.

Perhaps one of his most promising traits is the fact his composure in front of goal is a level above Joseph's but a level lower than Piroe's, but the right profile of striker who could also make a real difference in attack for Leeds as well.

Leeds create plenty of opportunities, which could see Muniz blossom in a win-win for Fulham if they land Ferguson and get Muniz the starts he requires.

His ability to hold off defenders, link play, and operate effectively in tight spaces highlights a player with confidence and maturity beyond his years, and perhaps a strong enough blend of both Piroe and Joseph's best talents, and he would no doubt be one of the best centre-forwards in the Championship.

It would be ambitious by Leeds but surely worth the attempt when gunning for promotion this season? Especially when it could be mutually beneficial for all parties by granting regular football back to one of Fulham's brighter prospects.