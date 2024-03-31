Leeds United are likely to be on the prowl for a left-back when the summer transfer window opens, if they win promotion.

It seems clear that an upgrade is needed on the likes of Junior Firpo and Sam Byram to give themselves the best chance of remaining in the Premier League for the long term.

Firpo is clearly a talented player, but he hasn't always performed well at Elland Road and The Athletic have reported that the Whites are unlikely to offer him a new contract.

With his deal expiring in the summer of 2025, it seems likely that he will be sold in the summer if they aren't planning to offer him fresh terms.

Having spent a decent amount to bring him in, it would be senseless for Leeds to be prepared to let him go for free.

Byram, meanwhile, sees his deal expire at the end of the campaign.

Since coming following the expiration of his contract at Norwich City, the experienced defender has been an asset, but he suffers with injuries and probably wouldn't be a starter in the Premier League.

With Byram and Firpo's situations in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Leeds need two left-backs, and that could be expensive.

However, Burnley's Charlie Taylor could be an excellent addition.

Previously playing for the Whites until 2017 after coming through the Elland Road academy system, it wouldn't take him too long to settle back in, and he has made 24 competitive appearances this term with 22 of those displays coming in the English top flight.

Recently performing well against Chelsea, he could now be an even more attractive potential signing for the Whites.

Charlie Taylor's contract situation at Burnley

The Clarets showed a willingness to sell players back in the summer of 2022 when they went down, with the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwe; Cornet all leaving.

With this in mind, the Lancashire side could have been open to selling some of their stars this summer, especially if they were relegated.

But in a potential boost for Leeds, if they did want to sign Taylor, his contract expires at the end of the season.

That could make him a very good free addition for the Whites if they decide to make a move for him.

Potential Charlie Taylor return to Leeds United could happen on two conditions

The fate of both teams at the end of this term could determine whether Leeds are able to sign him or not.

Firstly, the Clarets may need to be relegated if the Whites are to lure Taylor back to Elland Road.

He has played a decent amount under Vincent Kompany this term, so if the Lancashire side offer him a new contract and they remain in the top tier, it would be hard to see him not putting pen to paper on a deal.

As it stands though, Taylor's side will be relegated.

Premier League Table - As of March 31, 2024 Team P GD Pts 16 Everton 29 -11 25 17 Nottingham Forest 30 -16 22 18 Luton Town 30 -19 22 19 BURNLEY 30 -34 18 20 Sheffield United 29 -50 15

The Whites, meanwhile, may need to win promotion to secure the 30-year-old's signature.

That's not just because it will give them more chance of persuading the left-back to return to West Yorkshire, but also because it may give the current Championship promotion chasers a better chance of meeting his wage demands.

He would be an excellent addition if Leeds can recruit him.