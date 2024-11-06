Leeds United are fortunate to have both Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe on their books, as each offers something different up front for Daniel Farke, but a striker should be on the agenda in January.

Of course, between them, they may provide enough for Leeds' promotion push this term. But with Football Insider recently claiming that Patrick Bamford is planning to depart Elland Road next summer after growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time under Farke, they may need another option in attack sooner rather than later.

Joseph excels in hold-up and link-up play, running the channels, and pinning defenders, making him a valuable asset in a multitude of different match scenarios and game contexts against various opposition. Piroe, meanwhile, is the superior finisher, but lacks the athleticism, work rate, and intensity out of possession that can make him a hindrance in some games.

A blend of Joseph’s physical presence and ability to connect play with Piroe’s clinical finishing would be the ideal striker for Farke’s system, offering the complete package Leeds need. In both the short-term of January, and the long-term of next summer onwards, it is something the Whites must be considering.

Leeds United should target Chelsea's David Datro Fofana

David Datro Fofana is a player who could make a real impact in the Championship if given the chance to head out on loan from Chelsea at some stage. The Ivorian forward brings a dynamic blend of pace, power, and technical ability that would undoubtedly trouble defences across the league.

One of his standout attributes is his acceleration, which allows him to burst past defenders and exploit spaces in behind. This, combined with his neat footwork and a large physical frame to hold up the ball, makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders, especially when running directly at them at speed or in behind by playing off the shoulder.

Fofana's strong physical presence allows him to hold off defenders and bring others into play. His ability to combine strength with sharp movement makes him a threat, not only in transition, but also when playing with his back to goal. This is much like Joseph, albeit he is perhaps further ahead in his current development despite being a similar age to the young Leeds striker.

This versatility means he could slot into various attacking systems in the Championship, whether as a focal point in a counter-attacking side or in a team looking to dominate possession and play through the lines. Perhaps one of Fofana's most promising traits is his composure in front of goal being a level above Joseph's but a level lower than Piroe's.

That combination of two could make him the ideal centre-forward in the long or short term. Despite his relative inexperience, he has already shown glimpses of being a clinical finisher. His knack for getting into the right areas and finishing with confidence is a quality that would be invaluable to any Championship side.

The up-and-coming talent emerging from Chelsea and has already impressed on loan with Burnley in the top flight, and is only going to improve and develop further from here on out.

David Datro Fofana's Career Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Molde FK 65 24 10 Chelsea 4 0 0 Union Berlin (loan) 17 2 1 Burnley (loan) 15 4 1 Göztepe S.K (loan) 5 1 0 Ivory Coast 3 0 0

There are likely to be other second tier clubs interested, with Sunderland Nation reporting that he was the latest striker target to be identified by Sunderland, as Regis Le Bris urgently looks to address his attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline. However, no deal materialised then, and he instead was sent on a season-long loan to Turkish side Göztepe.

The stumbling block to signing Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana

Of course, due to his current situation on loan in Turkey, Fofana and both clubs would have to come to some sort of agreement to free him up for another loan. After the Sunderland move fell through and Fofana was omitted from Enzo Maresca's Premier League squad, the forward was in limbo and the move to Göztepe was the best available option after most transfer deadlines had ended.

He signed for the Turkish club for the 2024/25 season with a reported £20 million option to buy, as per Fabrizio Romano, which looks a sizable stumbling block.

Should a permanent deal start to look unlikely, however, then perhaps the Blues may reassess and decide that their investment would be better served by sending the forward elsewhere.

The two-cap Ivory Coast international joined Chelsea from Molde in January 2023 for a fee between £8-10 million and on a six-year-deal and is one of a number of bright talents at Stamford Bridge that they will be desperate to find first-team football if he is to achieve his potential.

He's far more likely to do that in an environment that is a higher footballing level than the Turkish top tier, and especially at a dominant Championship side. His talents may be wasted in the meantime, but a January move isn't out of the question if there is an arrangement that suits Fofana, Chelsea, and Göztepe.

He has the strength and size to pin defenders and act as a focal point, even when battling some of the most robust second-tier defenders in England. He may need more refinement in certain aspects but could be a solid loan signing if Leeds look for a younger Bamford alternative and a middle-ground for the best of both Piroe and Joseph.

At 21, Fofana is at a stage where regular first-team football is vital for his development. A loan move to the Championship would not only give him the minutes he needs but also the physical and tactical challenges that will help him grow as a player. His raw ability, combined with the learning experience the Championship offers, could see him flourish.

For clubs in need of an injection of pace, power, and goals, Fofana ticks all the boxes. His adaptability and explosive qualities make him an exciting option for any side in the division. If Chelsea allow him to go out on loan, he could be a game-changer for whoever secures his services, including a Leeds team gunning for the title.

It's inarguable that English football and Leeds would be a better environment for Fofana's development but the Whites' slim hopes hinge on Goztepe playing ball.