Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years is well underway under the tutelage of two-time second tier winner, Daniel Farke, but signings could give them an extra edge in January over their promotion rivals.

The Whites can be expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season with his guidance. However, there has been a summer of plenty of change in West Yorkshire in terms of both incomings and outgoings during the summer.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Farke's side have been chasing Ipswich Town in second for much of the season, occupying third and fourth with Southampton for the majority of the last few months.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 26 36 65 2 Ipswich Town 26 15 55 3 Southampton 26 15 52 4 Leeds United 26 20 48

The German has had plenty of time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues that need addressing. His side are in a promotion battle, but reinforcements could be the difference maker in getting them over the line in May.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at three realistic signings the Whites should be scouting and keeping tabs on this month, with the transfer window now open.

Josh Doig

The Whites enter the January window with a few areas of their squad in need of additions, but the priority area in particular is in the left-back slot. Sam Byram’s latest injury alongside the persistent issues with Junior Firpo have necessitated a signing in that area, and Farke and co. will be hoping to resolve that particularly problem quickly.

A report from Italian outlet Toro Goal has claimed that Leeds are one of a few sides that are keen on signing Hellas Verona left-back Josh Doig. The former Hibernian man is valued at around £5.2 million, per the report, and is a player that makes a lot of sense at a fee like that. He has top-flight quality and has been a regular for the Serie A side.

Doig would be a brilliant signing for Leeds in the Championship, given that he's only young as well, so would be more than good enough to start on the left-hand side of Farke's defence, and being a left-footer would add a new dynamic to the club's attack, that has been seen from Junior Firpo’s recent substitute appearance against Birmingham City. That could help ease the burden on two injury prone players, whilst also adding passing angles from the back from a player playing out from his natural foot.

Nadiem Amiri

A player Leeds will have scouted thoroughly during the summer, after failing in a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder in the summer. After much back and forth, he eventually flew out to Leeds, but was quickly back in Germany, and, according to Sky Sports reporter Marlon Irlbacher, Amiri's potential transfer to Leeds was then off.

It has since been reported that Leeds could be presented with a second chance to sign Amiri in January after a report claimed the player regretted his decision to reject the Whites. The reason has been cited by German outlet Kicker (via TEAMtalk). They state Amiri wants to rid himself of the ‘family influence’ that ‘cost him his move’ in the summer.

It's not abundantly clear how well fans of the West Yorkshire outfit would take to that, but his quality as a top-flight player in Germany has been undeniable in the prior years before this season's drop off, where he has certainly struggled for game time and an impact under Xabi Alonso. A lifeline could be handed out, as creativity and a playmaker from midfield would not go amiss in Farke's ranks for the run in during the second half of the campaign.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Signing a winger is not Leeds' priority in January, so any move for the Crystal Palace man would perhaps be contingent on a player departing. Rak-Sakyi is a player that attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the summer after an incredible season on loan with Charlton Athletic last year. However, he remained at Palace.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for the Addicks last campaign and dazzled with his two-footed ability, speed, and directness. He could add a new dynamic for Leeds, as he is predominantly right-sided but left-footed, which is a profile Leeds lack outside of the scarcely seen Ian Poveda on the flanks.

He has played rarely himself for the Eagles so far this season, but with only two starts in the EFL Cup and mostly substitute cameo appearances in the league, and a loan may be the best thing for his development come January. Leeds would be an excellent temporary home for him on their right flank, helping to retool their forward line to fix their issue with their wide men, whilst giving Rak-Sakyi exposure at a higher level than League One and in a promotion-chasing team.