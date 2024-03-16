Highlights Leeds United plan to add fresh faces to their squad ahead of potential Premier League promotion, focusing on versatile and experienced players.

Potential signings include versatile players like Issa Kabore, Charlie Taylor, Gus Hamer, David Datro Fofana, and Kenny Tete for the upcoming season.

The team is preparing for potential changes to their squad dynamics, especially concerning full-backs and strikers, to improve team performance.

Leeds United are challenging for automatic promotion as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League with Daniel Farke and will have plans in place for the next steps following promotion.

Leeds have decisions to make on many first-team members between now and June, whilst recruitment calls will be well underway, irrespective of which league they are in.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season and have the resources which should have them among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Farke, and so far they look like they could make a return at the first time of asking, despite the ferocious pace being set at the top of the league, with four sides vying for two spots in the automatic promotion places.

However, the upcoming summer window will be crucial in either dictating how Leeds manage missing out on promotion, in the hope of going again, or whether the club can survive in the top flight, given the gap between the Premier League and the Championship.

Farke has to manage with the team at his disposal for now, and the German has plenty of time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues that need addressing, whilst he still has at least nine more games to make further decisions on personnel.

With promotion very much in mind, here, we take a look at five realistic signings Leeds could look to make from the Premier League this summer.

1 Issa Kabore

Full-backs are certain to be on the agenda for the club, with the likes of Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton, and Sam Byram all out of contract this summer, whilst Connor Roberts is only a loan player. It means that, irrespective of the league the Whites find themselves in, they will need full-backs.

Issa Kabore is currently on loan to Luton Town from Manchester City, and being deployed as a right wing-back. He has the pace and energy to dominate a flank, and Leeds will need one of their full-back pairing to be an attack-minded presence next term.

In Farke’s system, one full-back will tuck in and invert into central spaces, freeing up the player on the other side to have more license to overlap and get forward, which makes Kabore a solid option if paired with a defensive-minded left-back. He would also more than likely be available on loan, meaning the Whites could save some funds for other areas of the squad.

2 Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor has been linked to the club before after leaving Leeds for Burnley back in 2017. He was actually linked with a return to Elland Road during the summer, having previously played 104 times for Leeds, scoring three and assisting a further 13 during his time in West Yorkshire.

No move transpired in the end, but he has the familiarity with the club that would make it easy for him to settle in at Elland Road, whilst also adding depth to a problem area of Farke’s squad. His experience and seniority would be crucial to what is a young squad, too.

Junior Firpo is entering the last year of his deal and could be sold, which would leave the club without any specialist left-footed left-back. Taylor is a free agent this summer, and would make a lot of sense, especially if paired with a more adventurous right-back. He could also cover at left-sided centre-back if required as well.

3 Gus Hamer

One way to invest as a promoted side is to take the best players away from the relegated sides, and that’s almost certain to be Sheffield United this summer, where Hamer fits the bill perfectly as one of their better and more impressive players this term.

Another player who Leeds were interested in last summer, Gus Hamer would be a great addition in midfield, due to his versatility and broad skillset. The former Coventry City man can be deployed as part of a midfield pivot but could also play in a more advanced role behind the striker.

Georginio Rutter’s future could well be in a wide berth, meaning a progressive midfielder who can crash the box with late runs would be a welcome addition and is how Farke set up his Norwich City side previously as well. Hamer fits the bill in that role and could give Leeds greater midfield control by forming a midfield three in a 4-3-3 shape at times, too.

4 David Datro Fofana

Patrick Bamford’s body may be of concern for the medical team at Leeds, with his workload often seeing him break down in recent years before rushing him back. The need for a starting centre-forward has therefore become apparent.

Joel Piroe lacks many of the line-leading qualities required for Farke’s system, which Bamford has, but he’s the wrong side of 30 now. Fofana, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming talent emerging from Chelsea and has already impressed on loan with Burnley.

He has the speed and movement in behind to play on the shoulder and the strength and size to pin defenders and act as a focal point. He may need more refinement in certain aspects but could be a solid loan signing if Leeds look for a younger Bamford alternative to ease the burden on the 30-year-old.

David Datro Fofana's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 14/03/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Molde FK 65 24 10 Chelsea 4 0 0 Union Berlin (loan) 17 2 1 Burnley (loan) 7 3 1 Ivory Coast 3 0 0

5 Kenny Tete

Tete is a signing that would be totally contingent on promotion to the Premier League, but he is an experienced Premier League operator in a position Leeds are guaranteed to need at least one signing in the summer.

Tete is a fairly athletic defender, who is physically able to compete, and has the quality that would make him a huge upgrade. The Fulham right-back won't be short of suitors, but at 27 he is the ideal sort of player to come in and make an instant impact, whilst saving some cash for Leeds to recruit in other areas as he is a free agent this summer currently.

Tete has far more experience than someone like Kabore, which is particularly pertinent, but either would suit the role Farke is likely to require, which Djed Spence had been earmarked for prior to heading back to Spurs from his loan.