Three years after welcoming Daniel James to Elland Road, Leeds United should be looking to turn to a Manchester United winger once more as they look to strengthen their squad to launch a fresh promotion bid.

The Whites' hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking were dashed in familiar fashion as they came unstuck in the play-offs for the second time in five seasons, losing to Southampton this time in the final at Wembley after finishing third in the league standings.

And with the likes of Championship Player of the Year Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto set to be in high demand this summer, Leeds could have to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The answer to that particular conundrum could lie across the Pennines, where Omari Forson is set to leave Old Trafford after a breakthrough season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 19-year-old has turned down the chance to sign a new contract at Old Trafford and is expected to leave the FA Cup winners as a free agent once the transfer window opens.

Summerville and Gnonto transfer interest means Leeds should pounce for Omari Forson

The teenager, who has won two caps for England Under-20, joined United from Tottenham Hotspur's academy back in 2019 and is highly regarded by United's coaching staff and Ten Hag, who intended to keep him.

It is understood Forson has explored his option over the past six months and, according to Fabrizio Romano, has already attracted interest from a number of clubs in England.

While Leeds fans may turn up their noses at the thought of signing a youngster from their arch-rivals, snapping up Forson could be a shrewd bit of business for Farke because of the outgoing transfer business that is likely to be conducted at Elland Road this summer.

The German faces a battle to keep hold of Summerville this summer, with The Mirror reporting the Dutchman has attracted interest from Liverpool and Crystal Palace, while The Athletic noted Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who scored 19 goals in 45 league appearances last season.

Summerville has also been linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen, according to German outlet Sportbild, so there's no shortage of interest.

In April, meanwhile, Football Insider reported Leeds were likely to accept offers in the region of £30 million for Gnonto, who scored eight goals in 36 games in the Championship last term.

Losing the duo would blow a gaping hole in Farke's attacking options, but the German has a proven track record in developing youngsters, and for Forson himself, he would be coming into a side that would be losing not just two wingers but a third in Jaidon Anthony, who will head back to Bournemouth following a loan stint in Yorkshire.

That means there will be opportunities for someone to come in on the left flank and impress, and Forson could be that player.

Dan James shows that Leeds, Man United transfer deals can work out

The teenager was part of United's senior squad for the pre-season tour to the US last summer and made his senior debut in January, when he came on to replace Marcus Rashford in United's 2-0 win away at Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup.

Forson was again involved as a substitute in the following round of the FA Cup as United won 4-2 away at Newport, before coming off the bench in February to make his Premier League debut against Wolves.

The 19-year-old set up Kobbie Mainoo's injury time winner at Molineux and made his first Premier League start three weeks later, when Ten Hag named him in the starting XI for the game against Fulham at Old Trafford.

Since Freddie Goodwin left Old Trafford for Elland Road in 1960, 15 other players have crossed the Pennines. While United secured era-defining signings in Eric Cantona and Rio Ferdinand, Gordon Strachan helped Leeds pip his former club to the league title in 1992.

More recently, Dan James has scored 17 goals and set up a further 11 in 87 appearances for Leeds since joining from United in a £25 million deal back in 2021, meaning it's not impossible - despite the two clubs being rivals - to make a success of yourself at Elland Road.

If Forson wants to remain in the country and also play first-team senior football, then moving to the rivals of his last club may be a great move - and it's not like he was born and bred in the Man United academy either, having passed through West Ham and Tottenham before landing at the Red Devils.