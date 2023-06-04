Juventus, Manchester City, and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, although it’s not out of the question that the winger remains at Elland Road.

It has been claimed by Tutto Mercato that the 19-year-old forward could be on the move this summer. They state that Juventus are monitoring Gnonto, whilst they add that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are a huge fan of Gnonto, meaning a move to the Premier League champions is a possibility as well.

Calciomercato report that, alongside Manchester City, Arsenal have also set their sights on signing Leeds winger Gnonto, who is valued at around £25million.

The report from Tutto Mercato also claims it’s not a foregone conclusion that Gnonto will leave despite Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Leeds are set to lose multiple players this summer, with many likely to be keen to continue playing top flight football. The international players in particular will want to continue to play for their nation, which would almost certainly require playing at the highest level.

Should Leeds keep Wilfried Gnonto this summer?

The Whites need to sell some players, in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules. The best players to do that are players developed from the academy, or signed cheap but who are now worth far more since developing at the club.

The players that fall into that are likely to be Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk, Illan Meslier, and Jack Harrison. All were signed much younger and cheaper than they are now.

Gnonto is ideally one of them they should not feel the need to sell, and one they should be building the team around next season in the second tier.

He may have interest from some super clubs, but selling the idea to him of staying could be quite simple. Gnonto would be a starting player in the Championship for Leeds, which would be potentially be better for his development than being a fringe player at a stacked side like Manchester City or Arsenal where game time is often limited.

Leeds could cash-in on him, but the two other predominantly left-sided wingers in their squad include Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, who are far more likely to not only want, but require moves away from Elland Road, given where they are currently in their respective careers.

Gnonto is only 19 and could be one of the best players in the division next season, which could be fantastic for his progression as a player. He is still raw despite picking up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts in the top flight as well.

Leeds don't need to sell all of their left-wingers, and should be looking to keep one: that should be the young Italian. Gnonto's directness, dynamism, and final third threat could make him a difference maker at this level, and he is the most likely of the three to be keen on the idea of regular first-team game time in the second tier.