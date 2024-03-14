Leeds United are not planning to offer left-back Junior Firpo a new contract, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The full-back has made 21 appearances for the Whites so far this season, contributing five assists, including during Friday's game against Sheffield Wednesday, and has been one of Leeds' best performers since the turn of the year.

Only five of the games Firpo has featured in came in 2023, with various injury issues leaving him sidelined, but the Dominican Republic international has usurped Sam Byram to make the left-back spot his own for the first time in his Leeds career.

The 27-year-old joined the West Yorkshire outfit in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona, but has struggled to ever cement himself as a key figure in the squad, due to those persistent injury issues.

He signed a four-year deal, meaning Firpo as just a year left on his contract at Elland Road, and it has since been reported that Leeds will be willing to listen to offers for the player in the summer, irrespective of which league they are in, despite his return to form under Daniel Farke.

Leeds eye Firpo replacement

Interestingly, at the same time as the reports coming out linking Firpo with a move away, Leeds are said to be casting an eye over Borussia Mönchengladbach left-back Luca Netz, according to an update from Give Me Sport.

However, the 20-year-old is attracting plenty of interest from top-flight clubs. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also thought to be keeping tabs on the player.

Any move to bring Netz in for Leeds could be contingent on what happens with Firpo, but certainly will depend heavily on whether they are promoted at the end of the season, as they have been scouting the young German left-back with the Premier League in mind.

Netz is a player well-known to Farke due to their time spent together last season with the Bundesliga outfit. Farke spent one solitary season with Mönchengladbach, and deployed Netz on 23 occasions at left-back, or occasionally in a more advanced left-wing role.

Netz started on eight occasions and is a player constantly developing with Farke's former side, having seen his workload increase this season. Ramy Bensebaini's departure for Borussia Dortmund has seen the German U-21 international start 20 games in the Bundesliga so far under Gerardo Seoane.

Leeds' Netz issue

One positive of signing Netz is that there is plenty of room to develop and grow, and he has a far better injury record than Firpo, whilst also having a good number of games under his belt for a player of his age, too.

Another upside is that he will be able to adapt quickly, as a former player of Farke's. Netz could be easily integrated into his system, and have the instant adaptation to his tactics to hit the ground running.

However, he will be just 21 this summer, and Leeds are not lacking in young talent at present, but instead players in their peak or late-peak years, which is an area the club may look to address this summer.

Leeds United squad age profiles Type Age Players Post-peak 31+ Karl Darlow (33), Liam Cooper (32), Stuart Dallas (32) Late-peak 28-30 Patrick Bamford (30), Sam Byram (30), Connor Roberts (28), Glen Kamara (28) Peak 25-27 Junior Firpo (27), Joe Rodon (26), Dan James (26) Pre-peak 22-24 Joel Piroe (24), Pascal Struijk (24), Jamie Shackleton (24), Illan Meslier (24), Jaidon Anthony (24), Ilia Gruev (23), Ethan Ampadu (23), Kris Klaesson (23), Crysencio Summerville (22) Youth/ development players 21 and under Joe Gelhardt (21), Georginio Rutter (21), Charlie Cresswell (21), Willy Gnonto (20), Mateo Joseph (20), Archie Gray (18)

Players aged 25 and under is not an area Leeds are going to be short heading into next season, but valuable experience, especially for the Premier League, may well be lacking. Rodon and Roberts are only in on loan, whilst the likes of Cooper, Dallas, and Byram are out of contract.

Should Firpo also depart, it would leave Leeds' squad with just four players over the age of 25 this summer, and is certainly an area the recruitment team will be looking to make additions.

Signing prospects who retain resale value is a legitimate strategy, but there must be a blend of profiles and experience is vital. However, that is not the only reason Leeds should avoid a reunion with Farke and Netz.

The other problem outside of a lack of experience is Netz's distinct lack of physical attributes. In today's iteration of the Premier League, you must have at least one of pace or power, if you are not an elite technical player.

There is every chance Netz could be the latter with game time and development, but, despite not being slow, he still lacks the raw speed and bulk or size needed to be a competitive English top-flight full-back at the current time.

Firpo's sale may well be a necessity, but the club should be looking for a more experienced competitor, with the physical qualities required to adapt to the Premier League instantly, as his replacement.