Leeds United's strength on the wings is so good that it's hard to compare to most other Championship sides.

The newly relegated side came down from the Premier League, and they have a squad to match their former top division status. They did invest a lot in their midfield and other areas over the summer, but most of their wide attack is the same one that came down to the Championship in the summer.

Half of Leeds' 28 league goals have come from wingers, which clearly states just how deadly Daniel Farke's side can be from wide areas. Even though they're such a threat already, it looks like they don't want to stop adding firepower to that area of the pitch.

TEAMtalk have said that the Whites are interested in former Rangers winger Ryan Kent. The now Fenerbahçe player, who came through Liverpool's youth system, joined the Turkish side in the summer, but he's not quite been able to find his feet, and a return home could be on.

The Englishman joined Fenerbahçe for free in the summer, after his four-year stay at Ibrox ended. Since making the move, Kent has only played in seven games for the club, only one of which was he in the starting lineup.

Due to his underwhelming start to life in Turkey, the club will make him available for loan in the new year. There are a few suitors that are lining themselves up to potentially make a move for the 27-year-old, and Leeds are one of them. AFC Bournemouth are also interested, according to TEAMtalk.

Included in whatever deal is made could well be an option-to-buy clause. TEAMtalk have reported that a summer fee to acquire Kent permanently could be as little as £6 million.

Leeds should include a buy-option in any Ryan Kent deal

The option-to-buy clause is a common trait of these types of deals, especially in Europe's top leagues. It gives the parent club a potentially guaranteed fee, and it means that if the club taking the loan player likes what they see, they're well placed to get the deal over the line.

A clause like this would give Leeds flexibility. It'd mean they wouldn't have the worry about replacing him in the summer if he were to do really well at Elland Road. It'll also financially protect the club, as good performances would naturally lead to a higher asking price in the summer if the option wasn't included in the loan.

One thing that Leeds should avoid doing is including a mandatory buy clause in the deal. Doing that would be a massive risk for a player who has never performed at a good level in England, and has struggled in the Turkish top flight. With all the talent in wide areas that they have, it'd just be stupid to make a summer purchase mandatory. They've surely learnt their lesson from the Jean Kevin-Augustin affair.

They aren't the only ones in the race, and their opponents in said race have shown they can pinch a player of Leeds if they want to. Bournemouth hijacked the club's attempt to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons in the summer. But, if they were to tempt Kent to come back the north of England, then they should give themselves the insurance of an option to buy.