Nottingham Forest central-midfielder Lewis O'Brien is said to be interesting multiple clubs in the Championship, according to Alan Nixon.

O'Brien has spent the second half of the 2022/23 season with DC United, and plays his final game on Saturday. The 24-year-old will make his 19th appearance for the MLS side if he faces New England Revolution.

Wayne Rooney has proved unsuccessful in an attempt to keep O'Brien stateside for the rest of his side's MLS season, which runs until October, according to Nixon.

O'Brien appears poised to depart the City Ground after just a single and frustrating season that saw him struggle for Premier League minutes before a deadline day loan switch to Blackburn Rovers fell through under disappointing circumstances.

Instead, he joined Rooney's side, and scored or assisted two goals as part of a midfield pivot, where he has received plenty of praise and plaudits for his work under Rooney.

He had started only six matches in the Premier League prior to that, so it would come as no surprise to see him move on in the near future in search of regular game time, as he has come by in the States.

Forest are said to have declined the request of a loan extension and will look to loan or sell him to another side instead, with Sheffield United among those named by Nixon as an interested club, along with plenty of other Championship suitors.

O'Brien is no stranger to Yorkshire, having starred for Huddersfield Town as recently as the 2021/22 season. The central-midfielder was a key component of Carlos Corberan's team who finished in the play-offs and lost in the final to his next club, Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old has 123 Championship games under his belt, and has contributed to 18 goals in that time, too.

Should Leeds United sign Lewis O'Brien?

Perhaps they are one of the "undisclosed" Championship sides Nixon is referring to who are interested in signing the midfielder, but if they aren't, they should be.

Leeds have been interested in O'Brien previously as the Whites saw four bids rejected for the midfielder by Huddersfield in the summer of 2021, and reportedly elected not to activate the release clause in his contract during the January window.

It has previously been reported that the release clause was worth £10million. In the summer of 2022, O'Brien and defender Harry Toffolo both joined Forest from Huddersfield in a joint deal reportedly worth £10 million.

His stock has taken a hit since, with his situation at Forest as it is; but O'Brien still has a contract until 2026, having signed a four-year deal last summer, which means Forest are well protected in terms of his market value.

Leeds have seen Adam Forshaw depart Elland Road upon the expiry of his contract, Marc Roca is set to return to La Liga and sign for Real Betis, and there is uncertainty around Tyler Adams' immediate future. It leaves the Whites with a dearth of options in central-midfield.

It is likely that they will need two or more new players in this area, and O'Brien fits the bill as someone who would be perfect to fill the void.

He has proven he is a midfielder who belongs at the top end of the division, and Leeds ought to have him on their shortlist this summer, as many of their fans would be hoping he would be.

As per reports from Football League World and The Athletic - Gustavo Hamer is a target, but he is also reportedly interesting Fulham and Burnley, which makes the case for recruiting O'Brien even stronger.

He has the ball playing capabilities required to play for Daniel Farke, but his engine would also be a huge asset for Leeds, and any other top-end side in the second tier.

Of course, though, much of that could also hinge upon Forest's asking price, as they only signed the midfielder a year ago and may still realise the quality there, as well as the potential further down the line.

O'Brien would be a great start for Leeds in terms of incomings, who are yet to sign a player themselves so far this window despite losing multiple first-team players already.