Leeds United have announced the appointment of Nick Hammond, who will take over the role as a football advisor on a short-term contract.

The majority takeover by 49ers Enterprises was concluded last week, with their attentions now shifting to other footballing matters.

The Whites need a new manager and are said to be conducting interviews as of Monday this week, with our understanding being that Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke are now the three leading candidates for the vacancy.

How have Leeds replaced Victor Orta?

Victor Orta joined the club in the summer of 2017 and was the most recent to fill the director or football position at Leeds until May of this year.

However, Hammond has now been instated on a short-term contract, which is believed to be three months, with Phil Hay of The Athletic claiming: "Leeds [are] reviewing recruitment department before replacing Victor Orta long-term.

"Hammond is effectively filling Orta's role on a temporary basis. Will help to manage a summer of numerous ins and outs at Elland Road. Leeds want time to consider their next permanent pick."

Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post believes that a permanent director of football or sporting director will be installed at Leeds United around October time.

Why is Hammond the perfect appointment solution for Leeds?

First of all, it's important to point out the most recent job he did at Newcastle United.

Hammond was the interim transfer consultant for the Magpies, prior to Dan Ashworth's arrival in February, and largely signed domestic-based players or ones with Premier League experience such as Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Chris Wood, and Matt Targett.

Newcastle operated well during that window to get so much business done and most of the signings proved pivotal in turning their fortunes around and ensuring an 11th place finish. Hammond took the role in December when Newcastle were in the relegation zone in 19th.

Secondly, is the speed at which he worked. Hammond improved the squad immeasurably at Newcastle in a very quick turn around, which is exactly what is required for the Whites now.

Pre-season begins in around four weeks for Leeds, and there is plenty of work to do in terms of both outgoings and incomings, with very little time to sort as much as possible before then.

Sorting out a new manager and director of football in time for the new season, as well as securing your targets, is a major ask for Leeds.

The decision to appoint Hammond should speed up the recruitment side of things, and also gives them crucial time to resolve the matter long-term.

The club's new owners are essentially buying time in order to complete a full review of their sporting structure and hierarchy, which is a sensible move.

It is far better to get the right people in place in roles such as the director of football and have the right plan and coherent structure going forward than it is to rush into bringing in anyone in a sporting director role.

Finally, Hammond gives them the time to think, without the pressure of him wanting more than three months in the role, whilst also proving himself to be more than competent in previous roles, too.

Brighton and Brentford have proved that the most important thing to be a smart club is to commit the entirety of the club, from top to bottom, to one clear vision.

Success and tangible growth will occur when everyone is pulling together in the same direction in terms of philosophy and culture, which starts from the operations and decisions at the very top.

49ers Enterprises and Leeds' new-look structure have done the sensible thing here in not rushing to resolve this straight away, but can instead think about this more after the close of the transfer window.