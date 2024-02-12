Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's new signing, Ian Poveda, played a crucial role in their 2-0 victory over Birmingham City, providing an assist for Ike Ugbo's first goal.

Poveda's performance showcased his talent and skill, and he has the potential to make a significant impact at Wednesday.

Under manager Danny Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday has shown improvement in their performance and gameplan, giving them a fighting chance of avoiding relegation.

After losing their huge relegation clash against Huddersfield Town 4-0, and then conceding another four against Coventry in the week, it’s fair to say there was a lot of negativity surrounding Sheffield Wednesday going into Friday night’s game at home to Birmingham City.

With Danny Rohl’s side eight points from safety before a ball was kicked, the Owls knew they were in a desperate situation, even though we’re only in February.

When you add an understandably fractious relationship between the fan base and owner, the mood around Hillsborough was full of doom and gloom as Blues made the trip up north.

So, the onus was on the players to get the supporters back on side, and, after a slow start, that’s exactly what they did, with new signing Ian Poveda key to their 2-0 success over Tony Mowbray’s side.

Ian Poveda shows his class for Sheffield Wednesday

The 24-year-old winger was always highly-rated at Leeds, but the sheer quality available to Daniel Farke meant game time was going to be hard to come by for the Colombian at Elland Road.

Therefore, a January switch was needed for Poveda, and at Wednesday he will be given a platform to perform under a manager who wants to play a brand of football that suits him.

And, the early signs are certainly positive, as Poveda was a real bright spark for Wednesday in his first start for the club against Blues.

The standout moment was undoubtedly his assist for Ike Ugbo’s first goal, which showcased Poveda at his best.

He displayed excellent close control and skill to work space, but then, at a key moment, he was composed enough to pick out the striker with a simple pass that allowed him to fire home from close range.

That was the lift that Wednesday required, as they had started on the back foot, with Birmingham controlling possession and looking the more likely to go ahead.

But, that goal, thanks to Poveda's magic, gave the Owls something to hold onto, and they were much improved after the break, and they deservedly ran out winners to give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

Ian Poveda will be key to Sheffield Wednesday’s survival hopes

Of course, there’s still a lot of work to do, and a five-point deficit is a lot to make up for a team that has lost 19 of their 31 games.

Championship Table (As it stands February 12th) Team P GD Pts 17 Blackburn Rovers 30 -11 36 18 Millwall 31 -9 33 19 Birmingham City 30 -13 32 20 Stoke City 31 -16 32 21 Huddersfield Town 31 -16 31 22 QPR 31 -14 29 23 Sheffield Wednesday 31 -26 26 24 Rotherham United 30 -32 19

However, there has been a significant increase in performance levels under Rohl, with the German bringing an identity and gameplan to the team that has helped.

Now, it’s about getting results on a consistent basis, and Rohl will be relying on several individuals to step up.

Barry Bannan remains a classy operator in the middle of the park, and Ugbo’s two goals on Friday could be the confidence boost he needs to start scoring on a regular basis.

Now, there will be hope that Poveda can be a star performer, as he certainly has the talent to make his mark at this level. He proved that against Birmingham, and Rohl will be wanting more of the same moving forward.

The January transfer window is notoriously difficult, but Poveda’s switch from Leeds to Sheffield Wednesday is one that appears to suit all parties.