Sheffield United will rightly have designs of launching an immediate return to the Premier League following a disastrous relegation in the 2023/24 campaign, which saw them rack up just 16 points - half of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest's total. The Blades now appear set to sign Jamie Shackleton ahead of his release from Leeds United.

Only a paltry three victories were secured too, with Paul Heckingbottom and Blades icon Chris Wilder both finding themselves unable to inspire the requisite fight and quality to overcome the gaping distance between relegation and survival.

But United - and Wilder himself - are both all too familiar with Championship promotion in years gone by, which is precisely what will be on the agenda for next season.

Whilst they already possess the foundations of a squad that is capable of going all the way in this division, Wilder will undoubtedly know that further reinforcements are required first, and he's already getting to work on bolstering his side.

Sheffield United set to sign Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United

According to a report from Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, the Blades have successfully negotiated a deal to sign Jamie Shackleton from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The Leeds utility player sees his current Elland Road deal expire this coming weekend, sparking a frantic race for his services across the second-tier.

Football League World sources have been informed that Millwall - where Shackleton spent the 2022/23 season on loan - were one of a handful of Championship clubs beaten to his signature by the Blades.

O'Rourke's report adds that a full agreement has been completed ahead of his imminent arrival at Bramall Lane, with Leeds and Shackleton unable to come to terms on a fresh contract.

Though Shackleton never established himself as a Leeds regular after emerging from the club's youth system in the 2018-19 season, Leeds will still be disappointed to lose him given they were in discussions over extending his deal at Elland Road.

Jamie Shackleton career appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances 2018/19 24 2019/20 24 2020/21 15 2021/22 16 2022/23 (Millwall, loan) 37 2023/24 15

Jamie Shackleton a good signing for Sheffield United

Shackleton embodies a vital component of Wilder's playing philosophy - versatility.

He can play as either a right or left-back, along with being deployed in a variety of central and wide-midfield roles.

Now, Shackleton may not start every single game for United next term, but the Championship is notoriously unforgiving and injuries, fatigue and general inconsistency in performance all invariably mount over the duration of a 46-game season, emphasising the importance of a well-stacked squad featuring players capable of fulfilling many different roles.

That's where Shackleton will come up trumps at the Lane, and Wilder will certainly find a purpose for him moving forward.

The majority of his senior appearances have come in the middle of the park, and even though he's unlikely to be displacing the likes of Gustavo Hamer or even promising academy graduate Ollie Arblaster, he'll give United much-needed strength in depth.

He's also a dogged and energetic operator, which has been cultivated through his time at Leeds and aligns with the demands of Wilder's approach, whilst it's also what supporters will want to see after witnessing a wearisome top-flight campaign where many players simply appeared to lose their inner fight.

Looking at their ambitions for next season, acquiring Shackleton not only somewhat weakens a rival, but a direct promotion one - and on a free transfer too, it's certainly a shrewd pickup for United.