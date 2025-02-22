This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

This weekend of Championship football could be a pivotal one for so many sides, especially those looking to make a return to the Premier League.

No game epitomises such circumstances more than next Monday's clash between the top two, as Sheffield United face Leeds United at Bramall Lane in a critical Yorkshire Derby.

Meetings between these two second tier heavyweights are never short of entertainment, drama and quality, with the latter of those elements littered across Chris Wilder and Daniel Farke's respective squads.

Leeds head down the M1 buoyed by their late, late show against Sunderland at Elland Road on Monday night, with the combination of Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk from the substitutes bench turning the game on its head, seeing the Whites reinstate their position at the top of the division with 72 points to their name.

Barring a two-point deduction, the Blades have accumulated the same points total over 33 games, with their most recent outing seeing them emerge victorious over bottom club Luton Town through Anel Ahmedhodzic's 79th-minute strike.

Both clubs have plenty of difference-makers to call upon for this meeting in the Steel City, and Football League World asked our Leeds fan pundit, Ger Lynch, which players the hosts should keep tabs on the most.

Dan James and Manor Solomon identified as key attacking threats for Leeds United

Lynch pinpointed the wide duo of Dan James and Manor Solomon in that regard, with both having the potential to inflict maximum damage on their promotion rivals, particularly if Sheffield United impose a gameplan which plays right into the hands of Leeds' dynamic attack.

"If I was Sheffield United, it would be both wide players," he began. "I'd be very concerned about what Dan James and Manor Solomon can do to you."

"If Sheffield United decide they want to win this game and have a go early on, that leaves gaps and kind of plays into Leeds' hands."

"Although Leeds are a possession-based side, they can be a very good counter-attacking side as well," Lynch added.

"So, if I was Sheffield United, I'd be keeping close eyes on Dan James and Manor Solomon. They've combined over 30 G/A this season for Leeds, which is over half of the club's goal and assist total."

Our fan pundit concluded: "They are the output for everything Leeds will do. So, if Sheffield United want to keep Leeds quiet, they need to keep Dan James and Manor Solomon quiet."

Leeds United will look to continue recent trends at Bramall Lane

Leeds' attacking firepower this season has been well-documented, and it's no surprise they lead the way in terms of goals scored by some distance, with a tally of 68 goals in 33 games coming in at an average of 2.1 goals per game.

Farke's men have also been at full throttle of late in that sense, scoring two goals or more in seven of their last eight Championship outings, with the aforementioned James and Solomon causing all kinds of problems for opposition full-backs with their dynamism in transition or speed of thought in the final third.

The Israeli international is currently United's joint-top assist-maker with seven to his name alongside Junior Firpo, creating an average of 2.12 chances per 90 minutes, whilst James ranks just one behind with a tally of six set-ups.

Dan James & Manor Solomon's 24/25 Stats DJ MS Goals 10 7 Assists 6 7 xG 8.22 5.12 xA 7.48 3.81 Big Chances Created 13 11 Key Passes per Game 1.4 1.4 Successful Dribbles per Game 0.5 1.8 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 19/02/25)

Since the turn of the year, the duo have been responsible in some way for 16 of Leeds' 22 strikes in the second tier, and their importance to the side means the likes of Harry Clarke and Harrison Burrows will have to be on-guard from the off for Wilder's men, who have kept just one clean sheet in their last six home outings across all competitions.