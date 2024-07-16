Highlights Leeds United have made two bids for Jayden Bogle, showing interest in the right-back who is keen on the move to Elland Road.

Sheffield United rejected the offers, demanding around £7 million for Bogle, who has just one year left on his contract.

Bogle could be a valuable addition for Leeds, bringing experience at a young age and attack-minded play to the back line.

Leeds United have had two bids rejected from Sheffield United for Jayden Bogle, with the Whites keen to add to their options at right-back for the 2024/25 season.

Football Insider are reporting that the player is keen to move to Elland Road, but two bids have now been rejected by Chris Wilder's side despite the player having just a year left on his contract at Bramall Lane.

The news of Leeds' interest first broke from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph. Daniel Farke's side are short of options at right-back after a number of exits this summer, including the likes of Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, and Connor Roberts.

The latter's loan expired from Burnley at the end of the campaign and Leeds have made no approach to sign him permanently yet, with Alan Nixon reporting that they are yet to discuss a bid with the Clarets about Roberts re-joining this summer.

Nixon has reported that the two clubs are well apart with their valuations of Bogle so far, with the Blades wanting around £7 million if Bogle is to make the trip across Yorkshire to join their Championship rivals.

The latest Jayden Bogle transfer rumours

Leeds are short of experienced Premier League and second tier players within their squad now that the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Ayling have departed. The future of Junior Firpo also remains unclear, which could leave Leeds short of defensive reinforcements across their back line.

One player that the Whites are casting an eye over is Bogle. He signed for the Blades in 2020 during a double swoop from Derby County, which also included Max Lowe as part of the deal. Bogle is an attack-minded right-back, having largely operated as a full-back or wing-back in his career so far.

A recent report from the Yorkshire Evening Post is that Leeds have had a bid rejected for Bogle, but the club remain interested in the right-back and Chris Wilder has previously admitted that every player will have their price this summer.

But the latest comes via Football Insider, who are reporting that Sheffield United have rejected two bids from Leeds for the right-back this summer, but that the player is keen on the move:

"The West Yorkshire club have submitted two offers, both of around the £4million mark but with different payment structures.

"Bogle has told friends he is keen on joining Leeds and has informed Sheffield United he will not be signing an extension beyond the summer of 2025."

He featured heavily in the Premier League last year, starting 32 of the Blades' 38 games last season, but is entering the final year of his deal at Bramall Lane in the coming campaign, and could be set for a move away whilst Sheffield United can still make some money back.

Jayden Bogle moving to Leeds makes sense

It's a move that is a sensible one for Leeds to consider, with Bogle also winning promotion two seasons ago automatically with Sheffield United, which is the aim again for Farke and co. this term, whilst also weakening one of their promotion rivals by moving from South to West Yorkshire.

Jayden Bogle's league career stats (selected) - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Championship 118 8 17 Premier League 50 5 0

Despite having just one year left on his contract, the Blades are demanding a hefty fee for Bogle to leave, particularly to a direct rival in Leeds. The Whites would be adding a player with plenty of experience at a young age, who is yet to turn 24 this summer.

As it stands, the only two right-back options Leeds have on their books for next season are Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Byram, with the former set to return from his loan spell with AS Roma; but the Danish international has an uncertain future, and there's no guarantee he'll still be a member of Farke's squad when the transfer window closes, and Byram has had a tough time with injuries in his career to date.

Bogle is experienced for someone so young but also has a better career injury record than Byram, and makes a lot of sense for the Whites as an option at full-back, even though he and Firpo would be a very attack-minded starting duo overlapping down the flanks.