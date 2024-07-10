Highlights No imminent move for Callum O'Hare at Leeds United, possibly leaving room for Sheffield United to swoop in for the midfielder.

A move for Callum O’Hare is not imminent at Leeds United amid reported Sheffield United interest in the ex-Coventry City midfielder, according to journalist Graham Smyth.

The Star revealed earlier this week that the Blades are keen on making a move for the 26-year-old following his exit from the CBS Arena.

O’Hare’s contract expired at the beginning of the month, meaning he is free to discuss terms with new clubs and sign elsewhere.

He earned a lot of praise for his performances during his time with the Sky Blues, and contributed six goals and three assists from 31 appearances in the Championship last season after returning from a lengthy injury recovery process (all stats from Fbref).

But he was unable to agree terms on a new deal following their failure to gain promotion, leading to an exit from the club.

Callum O'Hare midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 49.14 Pass Completion (%) 85.20 Progressive Passes 6.65 Progressive Carries 2.71 Successful Take-ons 1.13 Touches in the Opposition Area 4.19 Progressive Passes Received 8.03

Leeds United’s Callum O’Hare stance

Smyth believes that Leeds are unlikely to make a move for O’Hare this summer despite becoming available as a free agent.

He has revealed that no deal is imminent, which could open the door for Sheffield United to swoop in and win the race to his signature.

“I would still love to see a number 10 come in,” said Smyth, via Inside Elland Road podcast.

“At the minute I don’t get the feeling that it’s going to be O’Hare because we’re told there’s nothing imminent right now with him from Leeds, and I don’t get the feeling they’re chasing that one as an urgent priority.”

This will come as a boost to Leeds’ Yorkshire rivals, who will be hoping to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League next season.

The Blades suffered relegation from the top flight in the previous campaign, coming 20th in the table.

Chris Wilder will now be looking to make additions to improve the squad for a push for a top two spot in the Championship in 2025.

Leeds United’s summer business

It has been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Leeds, who have been looking to hold onto key players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

However, Archie Gray has departed for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £40 million.

Defender Joe Rodon has moved in the opposite direction in a separate deal that reportedly cost £10 million for the Whites.

Rodon spent last season at Elland Road on loan, where he impressed as part of Daniel Farke’s squad, so supporters will be glad to see him remain with the club on a permanent basis.

Leeds decision paves path for Sheffield United

If Leeds aren’t going to pursue a move for O’Hare, then this could pave the way for Sheffield United to sign the player.

A Championship move would be underwhelming for the midfielder, who has previously been linked with the likes of West Ham in the Premier League.

It would feel like a sideways step, especially as Coventry have the potential to fight for promotion themselves next season.

It is interesting that Leeds aren’t pushing for a move, especially given he’s a free agent and a solid fit for Farke’s style of play, but that could just prove beneficial to Sheffield United in the end.