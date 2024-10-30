Leeds United and Sheffield United have joined the race to sign 18-year-old winger Bazoumana Toure from Swedish side Hammarby, according to recent reports.

TBR Football have reported that Championship duo Leeds United and Sheffield United are just two clubs interested in signing the youngster, with the Ivory Coast U20's international attracting interest from a host of top-flight British clubs.

It's reported that up to a dozen British scouts were in attendance when Hammarby travelled to Sirius on Saturday in the Allsvenskan, and they would have liked what they'd seen as the 18-year-old scored twice and registered an assist to help his side to a comfortable 3-0 win.

The youngster only joined Hammarby in March of this year, signing from Ivorian outfit ASEC Mimosas, and while he has a deal with the Swedish outfit until December 2028, his early form for the club means that it's no surprise he's attracting interest.

Leeds United and Sheffield United face stiff competition to sign Bazoumana Toure

According to TBR Football, Leeds and Sheffield United are joined by the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Wolves and Celtic with their interest in Toure, and they all had scouts at Saturday's game.

With a host of Premier League clubs, and clubs who compete in European football interested in Toure, Leeds and Sheffield United will be up against it when it comes to trying to complete a deal for him, but it could also work in their favour too.

Playing in the Championship means that Toure may have a better chance of making an immediate breakthrough to their first teams, and he may potentially see that as a more attractive option than playing U21's football elsewhere, especially now he has a wealth of first-team football under his belt with Hammarby.

Toure has been tipped for the very top by Hammarby manager Kim Hellberg, and he believes that the 18-year-old could play at the highest level possible.

He said: "I think he can play at the highest level possible. I don’t see why he shouldn’t have the chance to get there. There have been many players who have had the opportunity to get there but have not taken that route.

"He is unique in the way he learns things and picks things up. Now he scored two goals on his head… and we have worked so much on how he should get into the box and how he should position himself to create advantages linked to the fact that he is not a big player."

There's no denying that Toure looks a very exciting prospect for his age, but with so many clubs interested in him, it could well be tough for the Championship duo to convince him to sign.

Bazoumana Toure has made an incredible start with Hammarby

Toure has played 21 games in the Allsvenskan since his move in March, and he's scored nine goals and registered four assists, a very impressive return.

It was reported by The Mirror in September that he was valued at just £5million by Hammarby amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, and that appears to be a bargain given his form this season.

Bazoumana Toure's 2024 Allsvenskan season - Transfermarkt Competition P G A Allsvenskan 21 9 4

Given his start to life in Sweden, it feels like only a matter of time before he earns a move away, whether that be to England or to another top European league, and English clubs, including Leeds and the Blades, will surely be watching with interest at what transpires.