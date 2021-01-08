Leeds United shake on deal for midfielder’s EFL transfer

Bradford City have swooped to sign Jordan Stevens on loan from Leeds United, moments after the winger had been recalled from a similar deal with Swindon Town.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League back in the summer opened the door to a number of loan exits for their young players, including Stevens.

He scored on his Swindon debut before bagging an assist on his second appearance against Peterborough. However, the 20-year-old fell out of favour when John Sheridan replaced Richie Wellens and is now on the move this month.

It’s been confirmed on Leeds’ website that Stevens is heading to Valley Parade, where he links up with Bradford in League Two.

The Bantams have started turning their season around, with a nice little unbeaten run lifting them clear of the relegation zone after a torrid start to the campaign.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Huddersfield, Leeds United, Barnsley or Bradford City?

1 of 14 Gigi Hadid Leeds United Barnsley Huddersfield Town Bradford City

Stevens arrives at Valley Parade after only six senior appearances (all from the bench) at Leeds. He made 16 appearances across all competitions for Swindon before his loan was cut short.

The Verdict

This is a good move for all parties.

Leeds can’t have been happy with Stevens falling out of favour with Sheridan at Swindon, whilst the player will want to play games out on loan.

Bradford are now getting their hands on a winger with plenty of potential, with pace to burn and a chance to really help the Bantams have a successful second-half to the season.

Location helps too, with Stevens back on a familiar patch in West Yorkshire.

Thoughts? Let us know!