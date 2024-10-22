Former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta is reported to have 'asked about' the availability of Archie Gray in January.

The decision to let midfield maestro Gray leave to go and join Tottenham Hotspur this summer was a bittersweet one for Leeds, but probably more bitter than sweet.

They did receive in the region of £40 million for the 18-year-old, and it helped them to secure the return of loanee Joe Rodon on a permanent basis, but it, of course, meant losing one of their prized possessions.

It was reported at the time by The Athletic that had Leeds been able to move on Crysencio Summerville, who they eventually sold to West Ham United for £25m plus add-ons, before they sold Gray, then they maybe would've been able to keep the talented teen.

Alas, Gray ended up electing to go to Spurs over Brentford, who were also in the hunt for the reigning Championship Young Player of the Season, although his ultimate preference would have been to stay at Elland Road, were that a viable option.

Since making the move to north London, the midfielder hasn't been handed a tonne of opportunities. He has started both of Spurs' Europa League games, but he is yet to make his full debut for the club in the Premier League.

Archie Gray's 2024/25 Premier League Stats Appearances 4 Starts 0 Total minutes played 48 Minutes per game 12 Touches per game 16.3 Stats taken from Sofascore

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise given the fact he wasn't necessarily bought with the vision of him making an immediate impact on the team - it was a deal done with the future in mind - but he will need to keep getting regular minutes in order to develop.

Thus, a loan in January may be on the cards.

Ex-Leeds United figure Victor Orta enquires about Archie Gray availability for Sevilla

As much as Leeds could do with having their old player back right now given their midfield injury issues, there have been no reports directly linking the club with making a return move for Gray.

Instead, they are looking in the free agent market, with Christopher Kramer, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joshua Guilavogui and Francis Coquelin all being linked with moves to Leeds as short-term measures to cover Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev's injuries, although Leeds Live have said that Kouyate or Guilavogui are much more likely options than the other two.

One club that are said to be looking into the idea of getting Gray is Sevilla, whose sporting director, Orta, formerly held the same position at Elland Road.

Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte have stated that Orta is "already asking about" the availability of Gray, whose rise through the ranks at Leeds is largely credited to the former United chief by the outlet.

Sevilla currently sit 13th in La Liga after 10 matches played, but they have no European competitions to distract themselves this year after not qualifying for any competitions.

January exit from Tottenham Hotspur is unlikely for Archie Gray

As much as the thought of acquiring the 18-year-old on a short-term basis may be mouth-watering for a lot of teams, including Leeds, it seems unlikely that Spurs and Ange Postecoglou will sign off on letting him leave the club on loan in the new year.

The game-time that he seems very likely to get in European competitions will be a big reason for him, personally, to want to stay put, and also, if any more injuries pop up in the middle of Tottenham's team, then he may be primed to come in and slot into a starting spot.

Clubs like Leeds should definitely try their luck in January with a move for Gray, even if the chances of it coming to anything are slim.