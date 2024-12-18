Leeds United are interested in a move for Ben Godfrey, but they have been faced with a potential setback as the ex-Norwich City and Everton defender is not currently open to the idea of leaving Serie A league leaders Atalanta. The only chance of the Whites getting the deal done is if they win promotion to the Premier League.

That's according to a recent report from LeedsUnited.News, which has laid claim to Godfrey's stance on a potential exit from Italy amid Leeds' interest.

There is a growing feeling that the Whites need to make a statement of intent in the upcoming January transfer window in order to hand greater security to their automatic promotion ambitions, and Godfrey would represent the calibre of signing which would make the rest of the Championship sit up and take notice.

Godfrey, who has been capped twice by England at senior level, has experience at the highest level, having spent the previous four seasons playing for Everton before leaving English football to sign for reigning UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta in a shock summer deal worth a reported £10 million.

He also played under Daniel Farke at Norwich, which could offer an added advantage to the club's attempts to land him for as long as the German remains in charge.

The 26-year-old has presently played just 22 minutes of action in Serie A for Atalanta, who sit atop the league table with a two-point advantage over second-placed Napoli. Godfrey clearly isn't a key part of Gian Piero Gasperini's plans at this moment in time, although that doesn't necessarily mean he's open to jumping ship to Leeds either.

Atalanta, Ben Godfrey transfer stance emerges amid Leeds United interest

As per the report, Godfrey isn't intending on leaving Atalanta in spite of his lack of game time, as he wants to remain with a side currently leading the running in the Italian top-flight.

A potential summer transfer appears more likely, although it will seemingly be dependent upon whether Leeds clinch promotion come the end of the season.

Of the Whites' interest in Godfrey, transfer reporter Graeme Bailey told LeedsUnited.News: "Godfrey is someone Leeds have liked for a long time. It is totally dependent on Leeds getting back to the Premier League.

"The player has interest in January, but from what I’m told he’s not massively looking to move.

"Everyone thinks, 'oh well he’s not getting game time at Atalanta'. But they don’t actually realise that Atalanta are top of the league, the only reason he’s not in is because they’re playing so well.

Ben Godfrey's career stats by club via FotMob, as of December 18 Years Club Appearances Goals 2014-2016 York City 15 1 2016-2020 Norwich City 78 5 2017-2018 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 51 1 2020-2024 Everton 93 0 2024- Atalanta 4 0

"It’s not as if they don’t like him, they are literally just top of Serie A. British media misreading that personally, Leeds like him but are only in the conversation if they go up."

Leeds United need to be careful in the January transfer window

Pursuing a player like Godfrey shows no shortage of ambition, although one could question just how realistic the deal is and whether Leeds would be better served setting their sights upon more attainable targets.

That was a source of summer frustration for supporters, who fumed at the club for failing to directly replace Georginio Rutter following his departure to Brighton and Hove Albion. It was confirmed by CEO Angus Kinnear that Leeds had eyed ambitious late deals for the likes of Emi Buendia, James McAtee and Fabio Carvalho, the latter of whom eventually joined Brentford from Liverpool in a £27 million deal.

It's going to be a big window for Daniel Farke's side, and they need to strike a balance between punchy ambition and realism in January to avoid potentially falling short of addressing problem positions.