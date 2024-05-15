Highlights Leeds United are interested in Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove in a potential summer transfer.

Leeds United are interested in signing AS Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet Giallorossi.net, who say that winning promotion to the Premier League would boost the Whites' chances of signing the 21-year-old.

Bove came through the youth ranks with Roma, and made his debut for the club back in May 2021, shortly before his 19th birthday.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 90 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side, scoring four goals in that time.

Edoardo Bove 2023/24 Serie A stats for Roma - from SofaScore Appearances 29 Starts 16 Goals 0 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 84% Tackles per Game 2 Duel Success Rate 52% As of 15th May 2024

He was part of the Roma side that lifted the Europa Conference League title in 2022, and reached the final of the Europa League a year later.

Now it seems as though that form has led to interested in the midfielder emerging from England, and in particular, Elland Road.

Leeds United keen on Edoardo Bove

As per this latest update, Leeds are now keen to sign Bove this summer, once the transfer window opens.

It is thought that the Yorkshire club's hopes of completing a deal will improve if they win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season.

Daniel Farke's side continue their attempts to do that on Thursday night, when they host Norwich City in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The tie is currently level at 0-0 after the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

If Leeds win that, they will then face the winner of the tie between West Brom and Southampton - which is also locked at 0-0 after the first leg, in the final at Wembley on Sunday 26th May.

As things stand, there are just over four years remaining on Bove's contract with Roma, securing his future at The Stadio Olimpico until the end of the 2027/28 season.

That of course, means the Serie A side are in a strong position to respond to any offers that come in for the midfielder this summer.

It could also be worth noting that Leeds currently have two players - Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen - on loan with Roma until the end of this season.

Bove could be a useful addition at Elland Road

It does feel as though the signing of Bove could be a good one for Leeds if they are able to make it happen.

Given it seems this move is more likely to happen if the club win promotion to the Premier League, bringing in a player such as Bove, who has experience at top-flight and European level, could help the adapt back into the Premier League.

At 21-years-old, the midfielder also has the chance to improve over the years to come, and turn himself into an even bigger asset at Elland Road.

That ensures he has a strong resale potential, that could make this a profitable deal for Leeds further down the line.

Admittedly, Bove's contract situation at Roma means they do not have to sell him cheap. However, the previous work Leeds have done with the Serie A side over deals for the likes of Llorente and Kristensen, may mean there is a relationship there that could aid in these negotiations.

As a result, this does seem to be a deal that it would make sense for Leeds United to look into ahead of the return of the transfer window.