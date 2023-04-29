Blackburn Rovers manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, is on the radar of Leeds United, who are said to view the Dane in the mould of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are flirting with relegation in the Premier League this season, with Javi Gracia looking to steer them clear of the drop in remaining five games of the season.

The Spaniard, though, is on a short-term contract until the end of the season, and it's well known that he was not Leeds' hierarchy's first choice at the point they sacked Jesse Marsch.

Leeds' admiration of Jon Dahl Tomasson

Football Insider have reported that Leeds "have a growing interest" in Tomasson after being impressed by his first season in-charge at Ewood Park.

The board at Leeds are admirers of Tomasson's high-tempo football and believe that he's showing shades of the style Marcelo Bielsa implemented at Elland Road in three highly successful years prior to Marsch taking charge.

It's noted that the 46-year-old "will be a target for a summer appointment if Blackburn aren’t promoted to the Premier League" as Leeds continue to weigh up what the future of their head coach situation looks like.

Has Tomasson been a success at Blackburn?

Tomasson has led Blackburn into play-off contention in the Championship heading into the final two games of the season. Rovers also reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, where they were beaten 3-2 by Sheffield United.

Blackburn currently sit eighth in the table and a point outside the play-off places heading into Saturday afternoon's fixtures.

Rovers face Luton Town on Monday afternoon, with the Hatters already secure of their place in the play-offs. On the final day they travel to the Den to face Millwall, the side sitting fifth in the table at this moment in time.

Having taken over from Tony Mowbray, Tomasson's first season in England has been a huge success. Tomasson, who signed a deal until 2025 when he arrived at Blackburn, has previous experience with Excelsior, Roda JC Kerkrade and Malmö.

Will Gracia be retained by Leeds?

Given the Spaniard is on a short-term contract at Elland Road, it's safe to assume his future is far from concrete.

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League and can be counted as heavy favourites for the drop this season with a tough run-in.

Whilst Gracia has overseen wins against Southampton, Wolves and Nottingham Forest since taking charge, the Whites are only a point outside the relegation zone and performances had declined badly over recent weeks.

If they are relegated back into the EFL, it's difficult to see Gracia being retained.