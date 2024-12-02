Leeds United are set to free up more money to allow Daniel Farke to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

After a loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Leeds have dropped down the league table a touch, but, despite their slip from first to third, they are still well within reach of Sheffield United at the top of the table, who hold a three-point advantage over Farke's side as things stand.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 02/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30

This could be a season which Leeds look back at, currently, and think, if they don't win promotion, that they didn't do enough in the transfer market. Losing Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara may have brought in £123 million, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, but it left a big hole in their squad.

They have coped well, but it appears there's a feeling that more work will need to be done in the new year in order to give themselves the best opportunity of a Premier League return this season.

Leeds set to free up money for Daniel Farke ahead of January

Football Insider have reported that extra cash reserves will be made accessible for the German boss in the new year.

Even after the summer window in which Ao Tanaka, Joe Rodon, Joe Rothwell and Largie Ramazani were acquired, Leeds ended up needing extra reinforcements after the transfer window was closed. Joshua Guilavogui was brought in as a free agent in October to provide cover after Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev both suffered serious knee injuries.

The pair are expected to be back to fitness in the new year, or potentially earlier in the case of Ampadu, but there will certainly be room for additions in the middle of the pitch, if Farke decides to go down that avenue.

Leeds did very little in the previous January window. The only move they made was the loan signing of Burnley full-back Connor Roberts on deadline day. Their squad was in a much better state then, so it didn't need as much touching up at this stage of the campaign.

They have been linked with January moves for Sunderland left-back Dennis Cirkin, Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee, and Motherwell youngster Lennon Miller.

Related Crystal Palace to rival Leeds United in transfer pursuit of Man City player Crystal Palace are the latest club to show an interest in Man City's James McAtee, who is on the radar of Leeds United.

Leeds need to use January opportunity to strengthen

The teams at the top of the Championship this season don't appear to be the same quality as those who ruled the roost last time out.

Leeds aren't as strong as they were, Sheffield United aren't blowing teams away, and Burnley and Sunderland have both displayed elements of fragility.

The top two spots are yet to be sewn up by a couple, or a collective, of teams; they are there to be won. Getting things right in the winter window will give Farke such a stronger chance of achieving what he failed to do last season: get Leeds back to the top flight.