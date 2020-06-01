Leeds United set to strike key Ben White agreement

Ben White will remain at Leeds United until the end of July, with the Whites on the verge of striking an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion over the defender’s short-term future.

Leeds have boasted White’s talent at the heart of their defence throughout the season, with the centre-back impressing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and completing every minute of the league season so far.

The EFL’s postponement of over three months has complicated White’s season-long loan in Leeds, however, with that agreement set to end before the 2019/20 campaign is concluded.

Now, on the back of a proposed date of June 20th emerging for the Championship’s resume, Leeds are set for a boost when it comes to White’s availability for the remaining nine games.

The Telegraph report how Leeds are set to agree with Brighton for White to remain at Elland Road until the end of July, which covers the 22-year-old for the remaining nine games of the season and a potential play-off campaign.

Currently, Leeds sit top of the Championship table and are in pole position for automatic promotion, but nine games still separate the Whites from Premier League.

Bielsa’s side were in a similar position last season, but eventually lost out in the three-horse race for the top-two, which left them facing the play-offs.

Leeds then lost out to Derby County in a dramatic play-off semi-final.

The Verdict

This is major news for Leeds and a huge boost for Marcelo Bielsa.

White has been outstanding with Leeds this season and had he been recalled by Brighton it would’ve really left Bielsa’s side feeling the heat ahead of the Championship’s resume.

However, this is a bump in the road avoided and for the short-term at least, it’ll be good to see White in a Leeds shirt as they look to end their wait for a Premier League return.

