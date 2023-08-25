Highlights Sonny Perkins is set to join Oxford United on a season-long loan from Leeds United to gain more playing time.

Perkins has yet to make his breakthrough into the Leeds first team and is looking for first team experience elsewhere.

Oxford United has made several signings this summer to strengthen their squad and Perkins will provide extra firepower to their attacking options.

Sonny Perkins is closing in on a temporary exit from Leeds United.

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old is set to join Oxford United as part of a season-long loan agreement.

Perkins is not heavily involved in Daniel Farke’s first team squad, so is seeking a departure in order to get greater playing time this campaign.

The forward has yet to make his breakthrough into the Leeds team, making just one Premier League appearance during the club’s three years in the top flight.

Perkins did feature off the bench in the team’s opening day 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, but has not featured in the league since.

What next for Sonny Perkins?

The player will be joining Liam Manning’s side in order to gain first team experience away from Elland Road.

Leeds will be looking to fight for promotion to the Premier League this campaign, and so will be unable to guarantee the youngster that he will receive the first team minutes he now needs at this stage of his career.

Perkins will be looking to make an impact for the U’s, who themselves will be aiming to compete in the top half of the League One table.

Perkins has impressed at youth level, competing in the Premier League 2 for the Leeds U21s side.

He contributed 11 goals from 18 appearances in the division during the 2022-23 campaign, helping Leeds to a second-place finish.

The forward joined Leeds in the summer of 2022 from West Ham, signing a three-year contract.

His opportunities in the first team squad have been limited since making the switch, but he did bag the first goal of his professional career in January earlier this year in a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Perkins has also been recognised at an international level, competing for the England U19 side.

Oxford United summer transfers

Oxford have added a number of fresh faces to their ranks this summer as they look to get back to contending for promotion to the Championship.

A disappointing previous campaign saw the team fall into the relegation battle, finishing 19th in the third division table.

Manning’s side have signed the likes of Mark Harris, Jordan Thorniley, and Josh McEachran, among others, in their bid to bridge the gap to their rivals.

The U’s are currently fourth in the League One standings after making a positive start to the new term.

Next up for Oxford United is a clash against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Will Sonny Perkins be a good signing for Oxford United?

Perkins needs further first team opportunities to aid his development so a loan to League One makes a lot of sense.

Oxford have built an exciting looking side and this could be a really smart move for the player at this stage of his career.

This will bring some extra firepower to Manning’s attacking options, which will prove very useful ahead of the window closing next week.

Oxford have made a positive start to the season and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the rest of their campaign in order to compete for promotion.