Leeds United set to rival Premier League trio for £20m transfer

Eberechi Eze has emerged on the Leeds United radar, with Marcelo Bielsa keen to add the Queens Park Rangers playmaker to his squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Leeds will be playing Premier League football next season for the first time since 2004, after winning the Championship title by 10 points in 2019/20.

Now, attention is turning to the summer transfer window, with a report from The Sun claiming that the Whites are interested in doing a deal to bring Eze to Elland Road.

Bielsa is reportedly a big fan of the 22-year-old and is ready to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Crystal Palace for his signature, as focus turns to helping Leeds establish themselves back in the Premier League next season.

QPR value their playmaker around £20m, but Leeds’ interest has been around for some time and stretches back to the January transfer window, when they expressed an interest in the player.

Eze has been exceptional for QPR this season in the Championship and has featured in every league fixture for Mark Warburton’s side.

He’s been productive too, with 14 goals and eight assists.

The Verdict

Eze has been exceptional in the Championship this season for QPR and, in the eyes of many, he is the division’s standout player.

He would only get better with a higher quality of player around him, so if Leeds can get this deal done you do feel it’d be a good signing.

However, Leeds need to be careful with the direction they go this summer. It’s vital that they don’t splash their entire budget on ‘top end’ Championship players when they will need some Premier League experience in their squad.

A couple of players of Eze’s ilk would be fine, but there needs to be a balance.

