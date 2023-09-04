Highlights Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray will not participate in upcoming international fixtures to prioritize rest and training for the upcoming campaign.

Gray, a 17-year-old midfielder, has been a standout player for Leeds and has followed in the footsteps of his family members who have also played for the club.

Leeds are cautious about running Gray into the ground at such a young age and want to prioritize his development to avoid potential negative effects in the future.

Leeds United's tough start to the season can now be put to the side temporarily thanks to the international break - but for Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray, they will remain in training.

The pair have been two huge shining lights for Leeds so far this season, with Gray bursting out of the academy and Summerville being a player to show calmness on the wings amid the uncertainty surrounding Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra's futures.

However, with the pair called up for international duty, Leeds have opted them out of proceedings in order to keep them fresh for the upcoming campaign, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

What is the latest news on Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville at Leeds United?

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gray and Summerville will not take part in next week’s international fixtures for England and Netherlands’ youth teams respectively.

The duo are not thought to be carrying injuries or suspensions, however they will remain at Thorp Arch under Daniel Farke’s ruling, where they will be heading into training with the rest of Leeds’ players who haven’t been called up for national team duty.

This is due to a heavy schedule, but both in different terms. Summerville’s pre-season saw him compete at the U21 Euros after a full season of football with the Elland Road outfit, whilst Gray competed in the U17 version of the tournament.

As a result, Summerville returned to pre-season later than his teammates - and as a result of being granted leave due to not having a break from football, the decision has been taken to ‘prioritise a period of rest’, instead of featuring in De Oranje’s fixtures against Moldova and North Macedonia.

Gray, on the other hand, has started all of Leeds’ first seven games throughout the season, missing just a few minutes across the board.

Leeds don’t want to run him into the ground ideally, and that will come at the expense of some youth caps - though they are wary of his workload at the developmental stage in his career, which could have detrimental effects in the future.

Who is Archie Gray?

Gray is a 17-year-old midfielder, who has prominently featured alongside Ethan Ampadu for Leeds so far this season in a double-pivot.

The youngster has followed in his family footsteps by featuring for Leeds at such a young age. He is the son of Andy Gray - a former Leeds, Burnley and Sunderland striker who was prominent in the second-tier back in the 2000’s.

Alongside his father, Archie is also the grandson of Frank Gray, who featured in well over 330 league games for the Elland Road outfit, and the great-nephew of Eddie Gray, who spent his entire career in west Yorkshire before managing the Whites.

Billed as the latest top youngster to come through the ranks at Thorp Arch alongside Kalvin Phillips, Jack Clarke and more, Gray was allowed to skip school classes to train with Marcelo Bielsa's first-team when the Argentine was the boss at Elland Road - which is a testament to his development.

And with the midfielder making his debut at the start of this season, there will surely be plenty more to come from the Durham-born starlet.