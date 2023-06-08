Leeds United are set to reignite their interest in Harry Winks this summer.

According to Italian outfit Samp News 24, the Championship side are seeking an ambitious move for the 27-year-old.

A loan move is a possibility at this stage, with Leeds looking to build a side capable of earning promotion straight back to the Premier League.

Were Leeds United interested in Harry Winks previously?

It was initially reported that Leeds were seeking a move for the midfielder last summer, which failed to materialise.

Instead, Winks signed for Serie A side Sampdoria on loan for the campaign.

During his time in Italy, Winks featured 20 times as the team finished bottom of the table.

It remains to be seen where he will compete next season as he is now set to return to Tottenham following the end of the season.

It is understood that Ange Postecoglou is keen to take a look at the player before making any decision over his future.

That means any potential deal to sign for Leeds will likely have to wait until pre-season.

How has Harry Winks fared in recent seasons?

Winks has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham in the last couple of years, which led to the decision to loan him out last summer.

The Englishman made just nine league starts the campaign previously, coming off the bench a further 10 times.

It was nine league starts the season before as well, indicating that Antonio Conte did not really see much of a use for him.

However, with the Italian now out of the picture, perhaps things will be different under Postecoglou.

The Australian has been appointed as the long-term successor to Conte, who was dismissed last April.

Would Harry Winks be a good signing for Leeds United?

Winks has a lot of Premier League experience and has played at the highest level.

While he has never quite stood out at that elite level, he could prove much more adept competing in a Championship side.

It would be an ambitious move, and it is unclear whether Winks would fancy taking the step down to the second tier, but it could work out well for all parties if it happened.

Winks does need to kick-start his career, and a pathway back into the Tottenham side looks unlikely given the strength of the team’s midfield options at this stage.

Another loan move to get regular game time may be what’s needed.