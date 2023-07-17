Leeds United have had to undergo some major changes this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

The changes actually started prior to their Championship status being confirmed, as in early May the departure of Director of Football Victor Orta was confirmed.

The Spaniard had been at Elland Road since moving from Middlesbrough in 2017 and was a key driving force behind the scenes into getting players through the door and the hiring of Marcelo Bielsa as manager.

But times had gotten tough for Orta and he departed weeks before relegation was confirmed - he has now rocked up at Sevilla who will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

There is also set to be a change at boardroom level too with Andrea Radrizzani selling his majority stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises, who are already 44 per cent owners at United but are now going to be sole owners whey they gain the approval of the relevant authorities.

They are now on the hunt for Orta's replacement as Director of Football/Sporting Director, with Nicky Hammond currently the temporary Football Advisor at Elland Road, with Brentford's Lee Dykes in the frame.

However, a Technical Director is also on the club's agenda, and it looks as though they have already gotten their man.

Leeds United set to appoint Gretar Steinsson

According to a report from the Daily Mail's Simon Jones, Leeds are set to bring Gretar Steinsson to the club as their new Technical Director.

The 41-year-old is believed to have been at the West Yorkshire club last week for talks, per the report from the Mail, and he is expected to be one of several new faces behind the scenes in order to improve how Leeds work in terms of their recruitment and other areas.

Steinsson will join after recently leaving Tottenham Hotspur in his role of Performance Director, which he was only in for a year and was second in command to Fabio Paratici.

Who is Gretar Steinsson?

Steinsson is more known for his footballing abilities, having played in England for four years with Bolton Wanderers.

The former right-back started his playing career in his native country of Iceland before making the move to mainland Europe in 2005 with Swiss outfit Young Boys.

Steinsson moved to AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands just a few months later though before securing a move to Bolton in January 2008 - he featured 138 times for the Trotters, scoring six goals and notching nine assists.

After finishing his playing days in Turkey with Kayserispor, Steinsson worked behind the scenes at former club AZ before becoming the technical director of Fleetwood Town of League One in 2015.

Steinsson spent nearly four years with the Cod Army before moving on to Everton as Head of Recruitment and Development, and after three years with the Toffees he became Technical Advisor for the Icelandic national team.

He departed that role though last year to move to Spurs, but they slumped with Steinsson in his Performance Director role by finishing eighth in the whole of the Premier League.