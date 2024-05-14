Leeds United look set to receive a financial windfall from the transfer of one of their former players.

That's after a report from Portuguese outlet Tinta Amarilla claimed that the Elland Road club will receive a six-figure fee thanks to the next move of attacker Rafa Mujica.

Back in the summer of 2019, Mujica joined Leeds - who were managed by Marcelo Bielsa at the time - on a three-year contract, signing from Barcelona's B team.

However, the forward was never able to establish himself at Elland Road. After a string of loan spells, he left the West Yorkshire outfit permanently in 2021 to make a loan move to Las Palmas permanent, having never made his competitive debut for the Whites.

Despite that, it now appears as though Leeds are set to benefit from the form that the 25-year-old has produced since he left the club.

Leeds United set for Rafa Mujica windfall

Following his permanent move to Las Palmas, Mujica did not remain with the Spanish side for much longer.

Instead, after just one season playing permanently with the club, he moved to Portugal to join Arouca in the summer of 2022.

Since making that move, Mujica has started to find his touch in front of goal, scoring a total of 37 times in 68 appearances in all competitions for his current club, including 20 in Portugal's top flight this season.

Rafa Mujica senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Arouca* 68 37 5 Barcelona B 60 10 6 Las Palmas 30 2 0 Cornella 16 6 0 Extramedura 8 0 0 Villarreal B 7 4 0 Real Oviedo 5 2 0 *Stats Correct As Of May 14, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

That now looks set to earn him a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window. According to this latest update, Mujica is now set for a move to Qatar, to join Al-Sadd.

It is claimed that transfer will cost around €10 million, with the attacker apparently taking steps to finalise the deal.

As part of solidarity rules, clubs that trained players between the age of 12 and 21 are entitled to a split of 5% of a transfer fee for that particular individual.

Leeds, along with Barcelona and Las Palmas, come under that category in the case of Mujica, and it is suggested that the Whites will receive around €160,000 (£137,000) once this transfer is done.

For now, Leeds' main focus will be on the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final with Norwich City.

That is due to take place at Elland Road on Thursday night, with the scores locked at 0-0 after a tense first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Rafa Mujica deal is a small financial boost for Leeds United

In truth, it is hard to imagine this windfall that Leeds look set to receive from Mujica's next move will make a huge difference to the club.

When you look at the transfer fees that the Elland Road club pay and receive for players, they are more often than not well into the millions.

As a result, the six-figure fee they look set to be given as a solidarity payment for this move of Mujica's, does look rather small in comparison.

Even so, there is always a financial pressure on clubs, and so it that sense, every little does help, meaning this can still free up a small portion of the budget that would have needed to be spent if not for this deal.

With that in mind, this does still help Leeds United, and given how limited his involvement was when he was at the club, it feels hard for them to complain about any sort of amount they might get for Mujica.