Leeds United set to open bidding for 24-year-old Championship star

Leeds United are set to start the bidding for Brentford winger Said Benrahma, according to The Express.

The Algerian winger was consistently one of the best players in the Championship during the 2019-2020 campaign and scored 17 goals and picked up nine assists during a quite incredible season for the Bees.

However, due to Brentford’s play-off final defeat to Fulham, it appears that a number of Premier League clubs are looking to take advantage of the fact that the winger will not be playing in the top-flight next season with his current club.

Leeds are one of those, and it appears that the Whites are set to open the bidding with a £20 million bid, although teams such as West Ham United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur remain firmly interested.

The Whites don’t have an abundance of wingers as they head to the Premier League, and it is an area that the club is sure to be strengthening.

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

The Verdict

Benrahma would be a brilliant signing for Leeds, he’d fit the bill in terms of the style, and for all his attacking play, he loves to come back and help out defensively which is always good to see.

The skilful player is unlikely to stay at Brentford and if Leeds can be the club to get him then they’ll have a player who still has even more potential to improve in the near future.

The Whites could also do with looking at his team-mate Ollie Watkins who has been in superb form throughout the campaign, and also deserves a chance at Premier League football.