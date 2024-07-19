Highlights Leeds United set to lose Rasmus Kristensen to Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan deal with a buy option worth €15m.

He is yet another right-back set to depart Elland Road in recent times.

Kristensen's departure could benefit Leeds financially at some point.

Leeds United look set to lose another first-teamer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rasmus Kristensen is poised to join German club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

He wouldn't be the first right-back to depart the club in recent months, with Archie Gray making the switch to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal thought to be worth £30m-£40m.

Although the teenager started the 2023/24 campaign in central midfield for the Whites, he was a regular starter at right-back for much of the season and he looks set to be a very big miss.

Connor Roberts, meanwhile, has returned to his parent club Burnley and Luke Ayling has been released on the expiration of his contract.

Related Exclusive: Stephen Warnock defends Leeds United trio ahead of potential controversial returns Warnock believes Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober need to get their heads down and do the best they can.

Cody Drameh is also a free agent, having failed to come to an agreement with Leeds regarding a new contract.

With this, the West Yorkshire side only have very few options at right-back at the moment.

Sam Byram can operate there, but he may be required as a backup option to Junior Firpo on the left-hand side and with this in mind, right-back options will be required before the season starts next month.

However, they look set to lose a right-back option, rather than gain one, with the latest news on Kristensen emerging.

Leeds United set to lose Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen still has three years left on his contract and it has been reported by Leeds Live that he doesn't have a clause that allows him to go out on loan without the Whites' permission.

With this in mind, as well as the fact Leeds don't have enough options in the right-back area, it wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen him stay at Elland Road.

However, the Danish defender went out on loan to AS Roma last season, following the Whites' relegation, and he looks set to make another loan exit.

Romano, taking to X to share the latest news on the full-back, has revealed that a deal for Kristensen to join Frankfurt is imminent.

He looks set to join the German club on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy for €15m.

The player is now set to undergo a medical today before finalising his move there.

Rasmus Kristensen's departure could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Leeds United

Kristensen would have been a good option to have at right-back and he would have been a useful figure in Leeds' current circumstances.

There's no doubt about that - and some fans may not be keen to see the player go because of that.

However, Leeds need full-backs who can make regular contributions in the final third like Firpo did last season and Kristensen wasn't able to be a real asset in the final third for AS Roma during his loan stay there last season.

Rasmus Kristensen's 2023/24 loan spell at AS Roma (All competitions) Appearances 31 Goals 1 Appearances 2

With this in mind, if he spends a fairly successful time at Frankfurt and they activate the buy option, that could prove to be a good outcome for Leeds, who would secure a decent amount of money.

This money could be invested in the first-team squad.

In terms of their budget now, Daniel Farke should have some funds available following Gray and Glen Kamara's moves away from Elland Road, which should allow them to bring in a right-back or two in the coming weeks.