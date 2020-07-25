Leeds United set to miss out on previous target with Arsenal plotting ‘huge’ transfer bid

Leeds United were said to be plotting an audacious move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard earlier in the month.

The Frenchman has netted 22 SPL goals last season. It’s been another fine showing for the 22-year-old striker and yet another summer comes round where he’s being tipped for the exit.

Before they’d even achieved promotion to the Premier League, Leeds were being linked with an ambitious bid to bring Edouard to Elland Road this summer, but those links might have peaked with Arsenal now becoming front-runners to sign him this summer.

Mikel Arteta is likely to lose his star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming weeks and Edouard is being recognised as a suitable replacement by many – a £40 million is said to be the asking price.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

As for Leeds, they’ll be looking to recruit a striker before their Premier League season kick-starts. Patrick Bamford has won a lot of fans over the course of the season but it’s thought that Marcelo Bielsa will look to add some striking competition in time for the September 12 restart date.

Edinson Cavani is another name who’s been linked with Leeds – the ex-PSG man has left the French outfit and is now a free agent, though Benfica look the favourites to sign him this summer.

The verdict

This is going to be a hugely exciting summer for Leeds. They’ve been linked with some huge names in the past month or so and fans will be desperate for Bielsa to recruit some world class talent next month.

Edouard would’ve been a fantastic signing, but the door still isn’t closed regarding that. It’d be a huge sum for Leeds though, and they’d have the deep pockets of Arsenal to contend with.