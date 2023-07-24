Highlights Leeds United target Alexander Nubel is set to join Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan, leaving Bayern Munich immediately.

Leeds has shown interest in goalkeepers Karl Darlow, Angus Gunn, Freddie Woodman, and Viktor Johansson.

While Darlow is close to a move to Bournemouth, Woodman or Gunn may be the most likely choices for Leeds.

Leeds United goalkeeper target Alexander Nubel is set to sign for Bundesliga side Stuttgart on loan, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

Nubel has spent the past two years on loan in France with AS Monaco as their first-choice keeper. He is back at parent club Bayern Munich now, though. The 26-year-old still has three years left to run on his deal at the Bavarian giants.

Another temporary move is on the cards now, and Bild first revealed that the stopper has two options on the table as he seeks his next challenge: Leeds and Stuttgart.

Who is Alexander Nubel?

Nubel came through the ranks at Paderborn, but he made his name in German football with Schalke 04, where he made over 50 appearances for the club before sealing a free transfer move to Bayern Munich, which didn’t go down well in Gelsenkirchen.

With Manuel Neuer the number-one for many years at the German champions, Nubel always knew game time was going to be hard to come by, and he possibly didn't even feature as often as he would’ve wanted in cup games.

Therefore, he sought out other opportunities, and spent the past two seasons with Monaco, where he made. He is back in Munich now though, where he still has three years left to run on his deal.

It had been claimed in May that Bayern were going to demand a fee of €15 million to 20 million for the 'keeper.

What's the latest regarding Nubel and Leeds?

Despite the links to both Leeds and Stuttgart, it appears as though Nubel will be staying in Germany, with another temporary switch away from Bayern on the cards.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany has revealed the details of the deal, he said: "Nubel: Done deal and total agreement between the clubs now. He will join VfB Stuttgart.

"One-year-loan without an option to buy. Loan fee €1m. It’s done. Nubel will leave Bayern immediately."

What goalkeepers might Leeds target?

Phil Hay of The Athletic has also confirmed Leeds' interest in Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow, alongside Angus Gunn of Norwich City and Freddie Woodman of Preston North End.

Football League World also exclusively revealed that the Whites had looked at the possibility of Rotherham United's Viktor Johansson.

Turkish outlet AS Marca believe that Leeds are monitoring Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir and have submitted a bid of around €5 million for the Turkish 'keeper.

Who should Leeds sign?

The interest in Darlow is well documented, but it appears he is closing in on a move to Bournemouth, according to The Northern Echo. Andoni Iraola's side are currently leading the race to sign the 32-year-old from the Magpies.

Leeds could, of course, keep Illan Meslier, but that feels like the least likely outcome at this stage despite the season starting for the Whites in just 13 days time.

Farke requires his goalkeeper to be more than just a good shot stopper, but also comfortable with the ball at their feet and in playing out from the back, which is why Bayindir makes some sense, but he lacks experience of English football.

Johansson is an excellent stopper, but not as assured in possession and with his distribution. Leaving perhaps one of Woodman or Gunn as the most obvious choice remaining.