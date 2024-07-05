Leeds United are set to miss out on the signing of Couhaib Driouech this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are closing in on the winger’s signature.

The Whites were previously linked with the Excelsior Rotterdam player earlier in the transfer window.

However, they faced stiff competition for the 22-year-old, who contributed six goals and six assists from 26 appearances in the Eredivisie last season.

Spanish side Sevilla were also among the names mentioned as a possible next destination for the forward after an impressive campaign in the Netherlands.

Couhaib Driouech's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.20 Shots 2.30 Assists 0.28 Expected assists (xAG) 0.27 npxG + xAG 0.47 Shot-creating actions 3.42

Leeds lose race to sign Excelsior winger Couhaib Driouech

PSV have reportedly agreed a deal worth €3.5 million (£2.9 million) for Driouech from their top flight rivals.

They have fought off interest from Ligue 1 side Lens, who showed interest in a deal earlier this week.

Sporting Clube de Portugal were also in the mix, but it is believed that PSV are closing in on completing his signature.

This will come as a blow to Leeds, who were also keeping tabs on the player’s situation amid the uncertainty surrounding Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutchman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation ever since Daniel Farke’s side missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Driouech could have been a potential replacement for the 22-year-old, should he depart Elland Road before the 30 August deadline.

Summerville was a key figure for the Yorkshire outfit last year, contributing 19 goals and nine assists as the team came third in the Championship table.

But a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the play-off final consigned them to another campaign in the second tier of English football.

It has been reported that Brighton, Liverpool and Chelsea are all interested in the forward, with it being expected that £35 to 40 million could convince the Whites to sell this window.

Summerville uncertainty is slowing down Leeds’ transfer plans

Leeds have already sold one major part of the team in a big money deal, with Archie Gray moving to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £40 million.

Joe Rodon has moved the other way in a separate deal worth £10 million, signing on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell.

Farke will be keen to build a team capable of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League next season, which will surely include keeping key stars.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of Summerville however is not helping the club’s plans for the transfer window.

If he is going to be sold, then Leeds will no longer be able to pursue a move for someone like Driouech, which could prove a missed opportunity for the Whites.

Given the size of some of the clubs eyeing his signature, and the relatively low cost of the proposed deal with PSV, this could come back to bite Leeds in the future.

If they are able to hold onto Summerville, then all will be well, but that is going to become an increasingly difficult task as more and more clubs get linked with his signature.