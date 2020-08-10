Leeds United set to miss out on deal for forward

Danny Loader is set for a move to Porto or Sporting Lisbon, with the striker snubbing interest from Leeds United and Crystal Palace, who were offering him a route to the Premier League.

Leeds have been noted in the conversations surrounding the free-agent, who left Reading at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Alongside Marcelo Bielsa’s recently promoted Leeds side, Palace had been linked with a move for the forward, but he looks set on a move into Europe as he aims to settle into life in the first-team somewhere.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (10/08, 10:19), Loader is set to choose between Porto and Sporting Lisbon, who have tabled contract offers to him ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Loader, 19, was set to join Wolves back in the summer of 2019, but a deal to take him to Molineux fell through and his contract with Reading has since wound down.

In total, Loader managed 35 senior appearances for the Royals and scored only two goals.

Just one of those strikes came in 2019/20 on the back of his failed move to Wolves, with Loader scoring in a 2-2 draw with Blackpool in the FA Cup.

The Verdict

Fairplay to Loader here.

Leeds and Palace could offer him Premier League football, but he’s trying something new, in a different country and few can deny him that sort of chance.

It hasn’t quite been the introduction to life in senior football Loader would’ve hoped for at Reading and this fresh start could really help him out.

