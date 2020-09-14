Leeds United set to make player decision amid Huddersfield and Hull interest

Leeds United are set to reach a decision over whether to send Robbie Gotts out on loan for the season, with Hull City now emerging as rivals with Huddersfield Town to secure a move, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Gotts was a bit part member of Leeds’ squad last season as they secured the Championship title and earned promotion to the Premier League, but the versatile 20-year-old who can play both in midfield and at right-back managed to make just one league appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Huddersfield had been heavily linked with a move for Gotts, with Carlos Corberan having worked with the 20-year-old under Bielsa and therefore aware of the potential qualities that he could bring to his side as they look to build on last season’s survival.

However, it had been reported that Gotts’ potential move to Huddersfield had been stalling, and now it is thought that Hull are showing an interest in making a loan move for the 20-year-old, with Leeds set to decide on where he will be moving to for this season.

The verdict

This will be an important decision for Gotts’ career development, with the 20-year-old needing to go out this season and really gain some experience at first team level – and it is highly unlikely he would be able to get that experience staying in around the Whites’ squad this term.

Huddersfield has seemed like the natural destination for Gotts given he has already worked with Corberan and will be playing a similar style to Leeds should he make the move to the Terriers, although that deal seems like it has hit a couple of issues over recent weeks.

Hull could capitalise on that and look to make Gotts a key part of their attempts to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking, and the 20-year-old would likely establish himself as a key performer in League One were he to be operating in that division.