Leeds United set to make fresh move for Championship star

Premier League outfit Leeds United are prepared to trigger Lewis O’Brien’s £10m release clause as they look to lure him away from local rivals Huddersfield Town, as per a report from The Sun.

The 23-year-old has been a vital figure in guiding the Terriers’ to a promotion-chasing finish and is likely to start this afternoon in the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest, already recording three goals and three assists in 43 second-tier appearances this term.

That isn’t a true reflection of his actual impact though, proving to be the beating heart of Carlos Corberan’s side in the middle of the park and building on his progress from last season.

He was the subject of major interest from the Whites last summer and although Crystal Palace were reportedly prepared to hijack the move, it was the West Yorkshire outfit that were most heavily linked with the midfielder.

This interest is perhaps no surprise considering how close Corberan and then-Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa were with the pair working together at Elland Road before the former’s departure.

They are continuing to keep tabs on the 23-year-old despite Bielsa’s departure, with Jesse Marsch needing to improve his midfield area to give Leeds the best possible chance of remaining afloat in the top flight again next season.

The Whites are likely to face considerable competition for his services though with Palace, Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers also keeping tabs on his situation according to TEAMtalk. And the Terriers are likely to offer him fresh terms if they are promoted, removing the release clause that’s currently in his contract.

The Verdict:

If Leeds are to recruit the 23-year-old, they may need to rely on Forest winning today but also move quickly themselves to try and get this deal over the line, with O’Brien likely to benefit from a full pre-season at Elland Road.

Straight away, they are likely to have an advantage over Burnley in this race because of the Lancashire side’s relegation – and they may be in pole position to land the midfielder considering he wouldn’t have to relocate if he did move to the Whites.

This move seems like the next logical step for him too – because moving to a club that will be plying their trade in the top half may not provide him with a sufficient amount of game time as he looks to fulfil his potential.

He may not be one of the first names on the teamsheet under Marsch next season – but he will force his way into the American’s starting lineup if he can adapt to the challenges of the top tier well.

The chance to train with top-flight players will also help O’Brien, though if the Terriers win at Wembley today, he would probably be well-served remaining at the John Smith’s Stadium where he is already valued.