Leeds United set to make fresh move for 22-year-old at Championship club

Leeds United are set to make a second bid for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

O’Brien has seemingly emerged as a target for Leeds this summer, with reports earlier this week claiming that the Premier League club have seen a bid worth between £2million and £3million rejected by the Terriers.

Now though, it seems as though Leeds are set to make another attempt to secure the services of O’Brien before the window closes in a few week’s time.

According to this latest update, Leeds are now set to make a significant new offer to sign the midfielder in the coming days, as they look to strengthen their options in the centre of the park before the market closes.

It is thought that O’Brien himself is keen to make the move to Elland Road if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs.

Reports last week claimed that Huddersfield are demanding a fee of around £10million for the sale of the 22-year-old this summer.

There is just a year remaining on O’Brien’s contract with Huddersfield, although the club do hold the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

I don’t think this update will be a huge surprise for anyone associated with either club.

Leeds certainly seem to be keen on a deal for O’Brien, which does make sense given they have yet to strengthen their midfield this summer.

However, those claims with regards to the figures involved suggests there has been some disparity between the two club’s valuations to begin with, so a second bid from Leeds does make sense.

Indeed, you feel Leeds do have the financial strength to go higher with their offer for O’Brien, and when you combine that with the fact that the midfielder appears to want to make the move, it may not be a huge surprise if this deal does happen.