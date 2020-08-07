Leeds United set to make eight-figure offer for in-demand European ace

Leeds United are said to be preparing an offer in the region of £20million for Stuttgart striker Nicolas Gonzalez according to The Mirror.

It is also claimed that the likes of Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are also keen on signing the forward ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Gonzalez caught the eye with some impressive performances for Stuttgart this term, and scored 14 goals in 27 appearances for the club as they won promotion back into the Bundesliga.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be looking at making the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the new league campaign, after they won promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Yorkshire-based side finished ten points clear at the top of the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of surprising a few teams next season under Bielsa’s management.

A striker is highly likely to be on Leeds’ radar during the summer transfer window, as they look to find someone to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in the squad.

Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan spell with the Whites wasn’t turned into a permanent stay, with the Frenchman struggling to stay injury-free whilst at Elland Road.

The Verdict:

You have to trust Bielsa’s judgement with this one.

There is no doubting that Gonzalez is a striker that is full of confidence right now, and I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that he’s attracting interest from some reputable clubs.

Leeds definitely need strength in depth in attacking areas this summer, as they look to bolster their squad ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

There will be reservations as to whether there will be safer and more experienced options in the Premier League though, but I think this could be a smart bit of business by the Whites.