Highlights Leeds United make official approach for Ben Godfrey, aiming to strengthen their squad.

Godfrey has attracted interest from multiple Premier League sides, including Sheffield United.

Reuniting with Farke at Leeds could be the opportunity Godfrey needs to revive his career.

Leeds United have made an official approach to Everton for Ben Godfrey.

According to Football Insider, the Whites are moving forward with an attempt to sign the 26-year-old.

Godfrey has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the month, having fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park under Sean Dyche.

The defender has made just two Premier League appearances so far this campaign, with his last outing coming on 16 December in a 2-0 win over Burnley.

Godfrey was set to sign for Italian side Atalanta, but a deal broke down in the final stages due to Italy’s tax break abolishment.

Ben Godfrey transfer latest

Leeds have been searching for defensive reinforcement throughout the January transfer window, which has led to a number of players being linked with a move to Elland Road.

But the Yorkshire outfit are set to make a concrete pursuit for Godfrey, with Daniel Farke keen to strengthen prior to the 1 February deadline.

Godfrey has also attracted interest from multiple Premier League sides, including Sheffield United, but the Blades have yet to secure any kind of agreement with the Merseyside club.

Nottingham Forest and Luton Town have also been mentioned as potential destinations for the centre-back.

Farke knows Godfrey well, having worked with him during their time together at Norwich City. The Everton player may be keen on a reunion, as Godfrey looks to get back to playing more regularly.

He made the switch from Carrow Road to the Toffees in the summer of 2020 following the Norfolk club’s relegation to the Championship.

This is his fourth campaign at Goodison Park, but Dyche has found little use for him in the Everton squad.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are aiming to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt, having been relegated themselves last year, and see Godfrey as an addition that could aid that ambition.

Farke’s side currently sit fourth in the Championship table, just two points behind second place Ipswich Town.

Related Southampton edge ahead of Leeds United in Burnley player race At the moment, it seems as though the Saints are the favourites to seal a deal for the 26-year-old.

However, the Yorkshire outfit has played a game more than their promotion rivals having beaten the Canaries last Wednesday evening.

A goal from Patrick Bamford in the first half sealed all three points for the Whites, who have now won their last four league games in a row.

Leeds are in FA Cup action this weekend, facing Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round, but return to the Championship on 2 February with a trip to face Bristol City.

Could be a busy week ahead for Leeds

Leeds have been quiet throughout the January window so far, but there has been plenty of speculation despite the lack of business.

It is clear that defensive reinforcement is needed given how light the team looks at the back at the moment.

Bringing Godfrey to the team would reunite him with Farke, who got the best out of him during their time at Norwich.

While it has been a difficult couple of seasons at Everton, going back to work under the German could be what he needs to get his career back on track.