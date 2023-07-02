Leeds United have reached an agrement with Stuart Webber to join the club from Norwich City.

According to Football Insider, the 39-year-old is set to join the club following the conclusion of his notice period.

This comes amid speculation linking the club with the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager.

The pair worked together at Carrow Road for four years, so the Whites are looking to reunite the duo at Elland Road.

What is Daniel Farke’s relationship with Stuart Webber?

Farke and Webber worked together at the Canaries during the 46-year-old's time in Norfolk as manager.

Farke was appointed by Webber in 2017, where he spent four years with the club.

The German enjoyed a lot of success during his time with Leeds’ Championship rivals, twice winning the second division title.

However, he was dismissed after a difficult campaign in the Premier League, which saw the team unable to fight against relegation for the second time in his tenure.

Farke has since gone on to manage Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he led the Bundesliga outfit to a 10th place finish last season.

The coach departed Mönchengladbach at the end of last season, making him a free agent as Leeds pursued a new manager.

Meanwhile, Webber confirmed his decision to leave Norwich earlier this summer.

The sporting director must first serve out the final months of his contract before joining Leeds, however the Yorkshire club could negotiate an early release.

What role will Stuart Webber hold at Leeds United?

Webber will arrive as a replacement for Victor Orta, who departed the club earlier in the year.

Orta held the role of director of football and was key to the recruitment process at Elland Road.

The Spaniard was also heavily involved in the hiring of managers, including bringing Marcelo Bielsa to Leeds in 2018.

Orta left his position in April after a string of poor decisions led Leeds to a relegation battle that they were ultimately unable to get out of.

Would Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber be good additions to Leeds United?

Farke and Webber worked well together, so Leeds supporters will be optimistic that they can enjoy success again at Elland Road.

Farke is expected to arrive once the takeover process has been completed, with 49ers Enterprises currently awaiting EFL approval before taking over full control of the club.

Webber’s notice period is set to conclude in March, meaning it could take some time yet before the sporting director arrives at Leeds.

But if Leeds can get back on track in the meantime, then the pair could combine again for great success given the resources available to them at Elland Road.