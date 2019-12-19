Leeds United set to continue without 28-year-old at Fulham

Adam Forshaw will be absent for Leeds United this weekend, with the midfielder’s wait for a return to action continuing.

Leeds have been without Forshaw since their defeat to Charlton Athletic in September, with the midfielder’s hip problem meaning his 45 minute cameo at The Valley is the last time he was available to Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa had started the season with Forshaw in the heart of his midfield alongside Mateusz Klich and Kalvin Phillips, but his last start was in August, with Leeds forced to battle on in their quest for promotion without the 28-year-old.

And, with Leeds reaching the halfway point of the season this weekend when they travel to Fulham, Bielsa will be without Forshaw again – as per Phil Hay.

Bielsa says Roberts and Shackleton are fit again. But Forshaw still not ready to return. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 19, 2019

Liam Cooper will return to the squad at Craven Cottage after missing three games, whilst Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are now set to link back up with the main squad after their respective problems.

That leaves Forshaw as the only high-profile first-team absentee from a Leeds squad sitting 10 points clear of third heading into Saturday’s round of fixtures.

A win at Fulham will leave them with that gap at least, whilst moving them 15 points clear of the Cottagers.

The Verdict

It is so frustrating for Forshaw at this moment in time, with the midfielder battling with injury for much of the season after a promising start.

Yes, Leeds are doing well, but they are missing his ability to control things, and when he’s fit, they are better.

This is frustrating for everyone involved, even if other injury news is positive.

