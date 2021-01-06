Leeds United set to block player’s potential EFL move

AFC Bournemouth look set to be denied the opportunity to link up with Tyler Roberts this month, with Leeds United planning to retain the service of the forward to cover Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Leeds are back in the Premier League but Roberts has been hugely underwhelming for the Whites. He’s made eight appearances, but just two of those have come in the starting XI and he hasn’t registered a goal involvement.

Reports from the Daily Mail were suggesting that Bournemouth were tracking Roberts heading into January, with the Welsh international looking for regular game time ahead of the Euros in the summer.

However, Adam Pope at BBC Radio Leeds has suggested that given the fact Roberts covers both Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford in Leeds’ lean squad, the club won’t be looking to move him out this winter given regular injuries and forced isolation for certain individuals.

“We don’t know why Tyler Roberts was left out at the weekend (at Tottenham),” Pope told BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily.

“We know there have been instances [of COVID-19] at Leeds with Rodrigo, who had to isolate, so is he injured? It doesn’t look like he’s going out on loan at this stage.

“It’s around, I think it’s inevitable that other clubs might and Leeds might [get positive cases].”

As Pope mentions, Roberts missed out on Leeds’ 20-man squad at the weekend as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham. The reason for his absence was unexplained.

The Verdict

This makes sense from a Leeds perspective.

Roberts isn’t quite the leading figure in Bielsa’s squad, but he’s a useful, versatile option to have around.

There’s no doubt in my mind that he will be frustrated by his lack of opportunities, but Leeds aren’t going to shoot themselves in the foot by getting rid of him.

Thoughts? Let us know!