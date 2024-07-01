This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Leeds United are set to sign Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

He will come in as part of a deal that will see Archie Gray head to Spurs.

Ipswich Town were in the mix for Rodon, but Leeds look set to have won the race.

Leeds United are set to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Wales international's future was unclear following the Whites' play-off final defeat against Southampton back in May.

If Leeds had come out on top against the Saints, that may have made it all but inevitable that Rodon would make the move back to Elland Road, with the player doing more than enough to justify a permanent switch.

Joe Rodon's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 43 Clean sheets 17 Aerial duels won (%) 67% Ground duels won (%) 69% Total duels won (%) 68%

But with Leeds needing to balance the books and the player's contract expiring next year, reducing the chances of a loan deal being struck, it was uncertain whether the Championship side were going to seal a return for him.

Regardless of whether he came back or not, more depth and quality was required in central defence this summer, with Liam Cooper yet to put pen to paper on a new deal, Robin Koch moving on permanently and Charlie Cresswell set to move to France.

Diego Llorente and Max Wober's futures are also uncertain at this stage - and both could potentially move on either on loan or permanently following the Whites' failure to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Ethan Ampadu, meanwhile, may be required in central midfield next season and that could reduce the number of options that Daniel Farke has at centre-back.

Leeds United set to sign Joe Rodon

As mentioned above, it was previously unclear whether Leeds would be able to recruit Rodon after failing to secure a top-flight return in May.

However, Archie Gray looks set to sign for Spurs and as part of that deal, the Welshman will seal a return to West Yorkshire.

With Gray already undergoing a medical ahead of his move to North London, an announcement of this swap deal may not be too far away.

Leeds United will have very mixed feelings about Archie Gray/Joe Rodon swap deal

Losing Gray is a big blow and it wouldn't be a surprise if there's a very negative reaction to his departure on social media.

Considering his potential, he's arguably the last player that Leeds should be looking to sell. However, some would argue that the books need to be balanced and the sale of the teenager could help the Whites in that quest.

More to follow...