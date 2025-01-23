Leeds United are interested in signing FC Nordsjælland left-back Daniel Svensson, according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Phillipp Hinze.

Hinze revealed the news of Leeds' interest on his X account, but has also exclusively stated that the 22-year-old is on the shortlist of German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

The reporter added that Svensson would realistically cost between €6m-7m (approximately between £5m-6m), with Daniel Farke's side being interested in the Swedish full-back for some time.

Leeds face competition to land FC Nordsjælland defender Daniel Svensson

Daniel Farke's side are flying in the Championship and are looking down on the rest of the pack as they sit top of the table with 59 points from 28 games.

The Yorkshire club are unbeaten in their last 10 matches, winning seven of those and face Burnley in a crucial tie at the top on Monday.

Like many clubs in the division, Leeds are looking to strengthen their side as the club strives to take advantage of their position in the table.

Svensson is reportedly one of those targets, with the defender catching the eye of the Yorkshire club. The defender has been in impressive form in the Danish Superliga and has made 17 appearances as the club sit seventh.

Leeds were reportedly keeping tabs on the 22-year-old in November, with Swedish outlet Futbolldirekt claiming the club were monitoring his situation prior to the January window.

With Liverpool previously interested in Svensson, who is now wanted by Leipzig, the Whites would do well to secure the left-back's services - especially midway through a season.

Daniel Svensson's 2024/25 Danish Superliga statistics - As per SofaScore Appearances 17 Assists 1 Touches 90.6 Big chances created 2 Accurate passes per game 61.6 (91%) Interceptions per game 1.4

Leeds United have had a quiet January transfer window - that will likely not change

The January transfer window has been a quiet one so far, which suggests that Farke has confidence in the squad he already has at his disposal.

Joshua Guilavogui is the most recent recruit for Farke's side, having signed for the club on a free transfer in October. The midfielder has made 11 appearances for the club since his move but is yet to receive his first start.

In terms of departures, Joe Gelhardt sealed a loan move to Hull City until the end of the season, with the forward looking to reignite his career after a stagnant spell at Elland Road.

Gelhardt only has three goals in 57 appearances for the Whites but scored in his second appearance for the Tigers in a 2-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds' lack of transfer activity tells you everything you need to know about their season. The club are yet to sign a player this window but Farke must feel confident in his squad's ability.

The Yorkshire club have been admiring Svensson for some time, and he could just be the icing on the cake as Leeds strive to secure their Premier League return.