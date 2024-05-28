Everton have joined the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, thus making Leeds United's chances of bringing their former player back to the club even slimmer.

Their defeat at Wembley to Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday is set to have a lot of effects on the Whites.

They still owe £190 million to other clubs for past transfers, and £73 million of it is due by the end of June, according to the club's latest official accounts - as noted by football finance expert Kieran Maguire.

These financial issues were well known. The Daily Mail had previously reported that United would need to sell up to £100 million worth of players this summer to try and balance their books, with many top flight clubs expecting a "fire sale" to take place.

Had they beaten Southampton and been promoted to the Premier League, the money that they would have earned from it would have been a help towards this effort, but it wouldn't have covered it entirely.

Now that it has been confirmed that they will be in the second tier for the 2024/25 campaign, the vultures are out, and they are looking to pick off all the best bits from the bones of Leeds' carcasse.

A lot of their top players are likely to depart Elland Road in the coming months, leaving the club in a desperate position.

A lot of the talent that they would have been looking to recruit in the summer will now be canned, because of both their league standing and fiscal situation.

One man who looked a solid option for them in the summer, Phillips, is now looking like a more unrealistic move, and Leeds are set to face competition from the Toffees if they pursue a move for their former midfielder.

Everton interest in Kalvin Phillips revealed

Sky Sports have reported that the Man City midfielder is a target at Goodison Park this summer.

They added that Phillips is likely to be made available for a loan move, and that the once seemingly natural fit for him in this upcoming transfer window - that being Leeds United - appears to be a much less realistic one.

Phillips moved to the Premier League champions in 2022 for £45 million. Previous reports suggested that, if City were to move him on permanently, they would want around £40 million in return, as per Football Insider.

31-cap England international Phillips has had a troubled time at the Etihad Stadium.

He's barely played for Pep Guardiola since arriving, and his days of playing for the Three Lions have been scuppered by it. Even his recent loan move to West Ham United was one that didn't reflect favourably on him.

Kalvin Phillips' 23/24 Premier League stats Apps 12 Starts 3 Mins per game 34 Goals 0 Assists 0 Red cards 2 Average match rating 6.43/10 Stats taken from Sofascore

Doubts about whether Leeds would be able to bring him back to the club if they weren't promoted were already circling, due to the required fee and his wages - now, Everton's interest in Phillips makes any potential move harder.

Leeds United need to find another way to do business this summer

Even though they have rich owners, and are going to make a lot of money from player sales, 49ers Enterprises probably won't be able to put as much into transfers as they would like because of those past deals and the money that they owe to other clubs.

They won't be completely restricted to just free agents and loans, but they will need to be creative and inventive with their dealings.

Leeds need to unearth hidden gems in this window to get the best of both worlds, in terms of balancing their books and improving their squad. That is easier said than done, but it's something that they are going to have to do.

Stars such as Crysencio Summerville are very likely to depart for big fees, and it remains to be seen whether or not money is re-invested from that into Daniel Farke's budget.